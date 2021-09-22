News

Video Shows Montreal's New Self-Driving Bus Rolling Through The Streets

It will be free to ride!

SDC de la Plaza Saint-Hubert, SDC de la Plaza Saint-Hubert

Montreal's new self-driving buses are set to start rolling through the streets of Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie.

Two such shuttles will run along a 2-kilometre loop around Plaza Saint-Hubert between rues Saint-Hubert and Saint-André, and rues Beaubien and Jean-Talon.

Video shared with MTL Blog shows one bus heading down rue Saint-André on Monday night.

The self-driving shuttles are part of a pilot project that will be on from October to December. During that time, Montrealers will be able to ride for free.

The pilot will enable project leads to study the "integration of this technology into the urban fabric," according to the City of Montreal.

