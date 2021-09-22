Video Shows Montreal's New Self-Driving Bus Rolling Through The Streets

Over a two-year period, $10 million will go to seven projects that got the most overall votes from the population. Six projects will be spread out over 14 boroughs and one project will encompass the entire territory of Montreal.
"What emerges from the selected projects is the importance that people place on improving their living environment, protecting nature in the city and reclaiming public spaces for the benefit of the entire population," Mayor Valérie Plante said in a statement.
The following projects were selected for investment:
● "Montreal's mini-forests"
The City will use $1.4 million for the creation of seven "mini-forests" in local parks in Montréal-Nord, Outremont, Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie and Verdun.
● "Water in your water bottle"
A budget of $2.7 million will be used for building more than 125 water fountains that will allow for refilling reusable water bottles in Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève, Mercier–Hochelaga–Maisonneuve, Outremont, Saint-Léonard and Ville-Marie.
● "Inclusive and safe festive furniture"
With a budget of $650,000, the City will improve its offer of universally accessible furniture in public spaces across Montreal.
● "The Éthel Garden"
The City will use $755,000 to develop a "public place dedicated to urban agriculture, greening, art and culture" on top of the Éthel parking garage in Verdun.
● "Our 4-season greenhouse in Saint-Michel"
A budget of $765,000 will be used for developing an all-seasons greenhouse and community garden in the Saint-Michel neighbourhood.
● "Ecological corridor of the greater Sud-Ouest"
A budget of $2.7 million will go to the development of a green corridor in the Sud-Ouest and LaSalle boroughs.
● "Quai34"
The City will use $1 million for the redevelopment of Lachine's famous Quai 34 (where the lighthouse is).
