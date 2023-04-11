Videos Show Someone Violently Breaking Into A Montreal Mosque

A federal MP called it a "despicable and hateful attack."

Videos shared by the Canadian Muslim Forum show an individual breaking into a Montreal mosque.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Videos posted online by the Canadian Muslim Forum (CMF) show an individual chasing another person with a baton, entering a downtown Montreal mosque through a broken glass door, and, once inside, violently throwing an object at another glass door.

The CMF identified the place of worship as the Al Oumma mosque on rue Saint-Dominique between rue Sainte-Catherine and boulevard René-Lévesque.

The organization called the incident an example of Islamophobic terror in Canada.

Federal MP for Ville-Marie Marc Miller shared one of the CMF's videos on Twitter, calling the break-in a "despicable and hateful attack."

"I trust that this Islamophobic attack will be fully investigated by [the Montreal police]!" he wrote. "Worshippers must feel safe as they gather to pray."

Multiple media outlets have reported that Montreal police have arrested a suspect in connection with this event.

MTL Blog has reached out to the SPVM for more information. We'll update this article when we receive a response.

If you or someone you know has been the victim of racism, or if you are interested in supporting organizations that are fighting racism in your community, refer to these resources available in Montreal.

