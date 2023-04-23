We Asked 'What's Your Most Unpopular Opinion About Montreal?' & The Replies Didn't Hold Back
Montreal, a city known for its vibrant culture, stunning architecture, and delicious food, certainly knows how to capture the hearts of many. However, as with any city, not everyone shares the same opinions, but many do share the same unpopular ones.
We took it upon ourselves to ask locals what their most unpopular opinions about Montreal and the responses received were both intriguing and somewhat controversial. From criticism about the city's politics to complaints about its infrastructure all the way to knee-slapping comments that just hit too close to home, the replies definitely didn't hold back.
Here are a few standout answers that should give you a good chuckle:
- "Right on red. Better traffic light fluidity…"
- "The West Island is still part of Montreal."
- "Maybe bicycle paths are a good idea."
- "The South Shore has a better standard of living. More trees!"
- "Montreal's pavement is perfect the way it is!"
- "That it’s in Quebec."
- "Le Marché Jean-Talon isn't what it used to be."
- "It's a bilingual city."
- "It feels so crowded."
- "It’s a polluted city."
- "Hydro Québec."
- "Love the city, can’t stand the hockey team."
- "Valerie Plante, what else?"
- "Xenophobia."
- "Our public transit system is embarrassing. Our road infrastructure is falling apart and killing people because it’s built so cheaply to cut corners. We turn away companies, corporations and doctors because they “don’t speak French”…. Do I continue?"
- "Make the downtown city sidewalks all like St Catherine from La Baie to St Laurent. Forget cars!"
- "Télétravail should stop and it should be 3 to 4 days at the office mandatory."
- "Lots and lots and lots of free parking!"
- "Not enough cones."
- "Too much car dependency. I don't want Montreal to be like America, I want to be like Europe with more public transit, bikes and pedestrians. Basically, 15-minute cities."
