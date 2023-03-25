We Asked 'What Is The Most Quebecer Phrase You've Ever Heard?' & The Replies Are Spot On
"Câline de bînes!"
If you grew up in la belle province, chances are you're accustomed to the many sayings Quebecers are notoriously known for.
So, we took it upon ourselves to ask locals what the most Quebecer phrase they have ever heard spoken and it's safe to say that the people delivered.
With hilarious responses including "câline de bînes!" and "y fais frette," it's clear that Quebecers really do have a language of their own.
Here are some of the best replies that have Quebec written all over them:
"Siboire."
"Ben voyons donc!"
"Trottoir barré."
"Osti caliss."
"Deux hot dogs all dress."
"Je vai parker mon char icite."
"Bonjour/Hi."
"Le français est en danger."
"Tabarnack."
"J’t’a boutte!!"
"Ca va bien aller."
"On est au Québec esti!"
"C’est bien le fun!!!"
"Ah ouiiiiiiin."
"I’m going to the dep."
"Fais-tu frette?"
"C'est chill let's go."
There were also a few answers that garnered a bunch of likes from fellow respondents, including:
"I have to prak-taice my Hinglish."
"Two times side by each” (French-speaking Quebecer saying “double park.”)
"At the restaurant: "You would like your potatoes smashed?"
And the most Quebec phrase ever?
"As I was driving from the CEGEP on the autoroute I felt like stopping at the SAQ on my way to the CLSC but I remembered my professor in high school had told me to never get the steamés all-dress on the terrace of the case-crôute for supper although an espresso allongé on the Metro would be good when I go to Metro after so I don't end up waking up at station Longueuil with a coupe Longueuil when I get my next pout on the Sout (no h) Shore. Then maybe I'll hit a Couche-Tard for a petit gateau Vachon before dodo, who knows."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.