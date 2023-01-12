9 Of The Weirdest Expensive Items For Sale On Montreal Facebook Marketplace
These strange goods come with a price tag to match. 💰
Montreal is a creative city, not just when it comes to the arts, but also Facebook Marketplace listings. The following items not only beg the question, "who would want that?" but also "who would pay that?"
These sellers have some very odd things to sell and they're not afraid to charge for them:
Big Pill
A large brass paperweight shaped like a pill with 'Aspirin' engraved on the front.
Cost: $250
The price of this item is a big pill to swallow, but at least it comes with a dose of unexpected history. According to the seller, the vintage brass paperweight was owned by the first president of the Canadian Pharmacists Association.
XXL Wooden Throne
A massive rocking chair carved out of wood.
Cost: $800
This grotesque throne looks like it might eat you if you take a seat. But if you're in search of a 5-foot rocking chair that allows for no other furniture in your apartment living room, then the price tag is actually a steal.
Elongated Dog
A startled and uncomfortable-looking elongated wooden dog statue.
Cost: $80
It's like a wiener dog was stretched the other way… and wasn't expecting it. The design might have made sense if this item could hold wine bottles, after all it looks like it's been through the rack (the torture kind).
Smurf Carousel Seat
A Papa Smurf ride from a carousel with handles, a seat and pedals.
Cost: $450
The obvious question is how did this carousel seat get separated from the rest of the ride? The second is did the makers of this Papa Smurf realise they had taken a pretty cute character and turned him terrifying?
Medieval Chainmail
Someone poses in a chainmail tunic.
Cost: $299
Chainmail will never not be cool, although it is unusual to see medieval ware sold alongside contemporary H&M sweaters. Either way, this festival-ready armor is handmade and the seller says they have a chain helmet to match.
Alien Egg
Cost: $300
Apparently, house centipedes aren't horrifying enough for some folks, so they opt to keep realistic statues of alien insects as decor. At least the craftsmanship of this Xenomorph replica is apparent and explains the price point.
"Adult-Sized" Toy Car
Facebook Marketplace.
Cost: $3,000
This fully-modified Porsche is as much a toy for kids, as adults. It can get up to 30 km/h, according to the seller, and sports leather seats and real inflatable tires. It's pretty much as spacious as a Smart car, but tens of thousands of dollars cheaper, which makes the price ever so reasonable.
Full Model Of The Titanic
A model of the Titanic in a case.
Cost: $3,500
This epic wooden model of the Titanic was handmade over 40 years ago, according to the seller, and it measures a whopping four feet. While the attention to detail on the replica is spectacular, somehow the maker forgot to add Rose and Jack posing on the bow. Fortunately, the addition of two small figures (and a Bluetooth speaker to play Céline) is an easy way to achieve full accuracy once this vessel is in your possession.
Chanel Barrel
A white metal barrel with books on top, branded with Chanel No. 5.
Cost: $250
The seller calls this branded bedside table barrel, "a statement piece." But the statement being made is unclear. Does a container of Chanel perfume this size communicate wealth, fashion and elevated taste, or extreme body odor? The Polanski book on display is also a dubious choice.