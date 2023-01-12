Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

9 Of The Weirdest Expensive Items For Sale On Montreal Facebook Marketplace

These strange goods come with a price tag to match. 💰

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​A barrel branded with the Chanel No. 5 perfume logo. Right: A white toy car with a Quebec license plate.

A barrel branded with the Chanel No. 5 perfume logo. Right: A white toy car with a Quebec license plate.

Facebook Marketplace.

Montreal is a creative city, not just when it comes to the arts, but also Facebook Marketplace listings. The following items not only beg the question, "who would want that?" but also "who would pay that?"

These sellers have some very odd things to sell and they're not afraid to charge for them:

Big Pill

\u200bA large brass paperweight shaped like a pill with 'Aspirin' engraved on the front.

A large brass paperweight shaped like a pill with 'Aspirin' engraved on the front.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $250

The price of this item is a big pill to swallow, but at least it comes with a dose of unexpected history. According to the seller, the vintage brass paperweight was owned by the first president of the Canadian Pharmacists Association.

Listing

XXL Wooden Throne

\u200bA massive rocking chair carved out of wood.

A massive rocking chair carved out of wood.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $800

This grotesque throne looks like it might eat you if you take a seat. But if you're in search of a 5-foot rocking chair that allows for no other furniture in your apartment living room, then the price tag is actually a steal.

Listing

Elongated Dog

\u200bA startled and uncomfortable-looking elongated wooden dog statue.

A startled and uncomfortable-looking elongated wooden dog statue.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $80

It's like a wiener dog was stretched the other way… and wasn't expecting it. The design might have made sense if this item could hold wine bottles, after all it looks like it's been through the rack (the torture kind).

Listing

Smurf Carousel Seat

\u200bA Papa Smurf ride from a carousel with handles, a seat and pedals.

A Papa Smurf ride from a carousel with handles, a seat and pedals.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $450

The obvious question is how did this carousel seat get separated from the rest of the ride? The second is did the makers of this Papa Smurf realise they had taken a pretty cute character and turned him terrifying?

Listing

Medieval Chainmail

\u200bSomeone poses in a chainmail tunic.

Someone poses in a chainmail tunic.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $299

Chainmail will never not be cool, although it is unusual to see medieval ware sold alongside contemporary H&M sweaters. Either way, this festival-ready armor is handmade and the seller says they have a chain helmet to match.

Listing

Alien Egg

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $300

Apparently, house centipedes aren't horrifying enough for some folks, so they opt to keep realistic statues of alien insects as decor. At least the craftsmanship of this Xenomorph replica is apparent and explains the price point.

Listing

"Adult-Sized" Toy Car

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $3,000

This fully-modified Porsche is as much a toy for kids, as adults. It can get up to 30 km/h, according to the seller, and sports leather seats and real inflatable tires. It's pretty much as spacious as a Smart car, but tens of thousands of dollars cheaper, which makes the price ever so reasonable.

Listing

Full Model Of The Titanic

A model of the Titanic in a case.

A model of the Titanic in a case.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $3,500

This epic wooden model of the Titanic was handmade over 40 years ago, according to the seller, and it measures a whopping four feet. While the attention to detail on the replica is spectacular, somehow the maker forgot to add Rose and Jack posing on the bow. Fortunately, the addition of two small figures (and a Bluetooth speaker to play Céline) is an easy way to achieve full accuracy once this vessel is in your possession.

Listing

Chanel Barrel

\u200bA white metal barrel with books on top, branded with Chanel No. 5.

A white metal barrel with books on top, branded with Chanel No. 5.

Facebook Marketplace.

Cost: $250

The seller calls this branded bedside table barrel, "a statement piece." But the statement being made is unclear. Does a container of Chanel perfume this size communicate wealth, fashion and elevated taste, or extreme body odor? The Polanski book on display is also a dubious choice.

Listing

From Your Site Articles
    Sofia Misenheimer
    MTL Blog, Associate Editor
    Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...