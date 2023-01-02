Rolling Stone Updated Its List Of 200 Greatest Singers & Céline Dion Was Totally Snubbed
Queen Céline didn't make the cut? Quoi?
Céline Dion is regarded as one of the best vocalists of our time, so much so that she's a member of the fan-created vocal trinity — comprised of Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and of course, Céline.
So, it comes as no surprise that many were upset over Rolling Stone's recent update of its list of 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time, which snubbed Céline Dion. Mhm, the 'All By Myself' singer was left completely off the list, sparking some (much-deserved) outrage.
Fans of Dion were quick to express their disdain over the questionable choice on Twitter.
"This is BS. A great singer has a voice that breaks language barriers and is recognized across the globe. You left out Céline Dion. She is one of the most recognized singers on the globe you just chose not to recognize her," one user tweeted out.
\u201c@RollingStone You tweeting this knowing you screwed up by not putting Celine Dion on the list \ud83e\udd21\u201d— Rolling Stone (@Rolling Stone) 1672619406
\u201c@RollingStone No Celine Dion? Terrible decision!\u201d— Rolling Stone (@Rolling Stone) 1672619406
"Keep in mind that this is the Greatest Singers list, not the Greatest Voices List. Talent is impressive; genius is transcendent. Sure, many of the people here were born with massive pipes, perfect pitch, and boundless range. Others have rougher, stranger, or more delicate instruments," Rolling Stone wrote.
"In all cases, what mattered most to us was originality, influence, the depth of an artist’s catalogue, and the breadth of their musical legacy." Ok, let's see how Céline measures up. Originality? Check! Influence? Big time! Extensive catalogue? Of course. Musical legacy? Duh.
So, Rolling Stone…what gives?
Aretha Franklin took the top number one spot, with Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday and Mariah Carey all making up the top five.
Here's a look at the top 10 of Rolling Stone's list of 200 Greatest Singers Of All Time:
- Aretha Franklin
- Whitney Houston
- Sam Cooke
- Billie Holiday
- Mariah Carey
- Ray Charles
- Stevie Wonder
- Beyoncé
- Otis Redding
- Al Green
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.