11 Of The Weirdest Finds On Facebook Marketplace In Montreal
Great deals on some strange stuff.
Facebook Marketplace in Montreal is a wondrous digital bazaar for the truly bizarre (and, of course, a lot of dinged Ikea furniture). People are looking for the right buyer to sell just about anything, from empty boxes and incomplete toys to sad hobo clowns and unboxed animal feed.
There's nothing more Marketplace than the rampant exchange of 'is this still available?' messages that never seem to lead to a sale. But, hey, maybe one of these oddities is just what you need:
Vintage Hobo Clown
Cost: $200
So, apparently, sad hobo clowns make up a whole subset of doll and expensive art ($25K!) listings on Marketplace. This 32" disheveled doll embodies Emmett Kelly, a 1930s clown performer who created the character 'Weary Willie,' based on the hobos of the Great Depression. His look made him the most recognizable clown in the country for decades and spawned a whole art movement (as if real-life clowns weren't creepy enough).
Framed Invoices From The 1930s
Cost: $10
This curious item has little explanation about the significance of the aged scraps of paper. They're both invoices for building materials and in "used - good" condition, according to the seller.
Mushroom Lamp
Cost: $150
This mushroom lamp is made of Cypress wood and coral. "Very collectible," the seller writes, so maybe there are more out there?
Billie Eilish Amazon Prime Box
Cost: $20
You can buy an empty Amazon Prime box with Billie Eilish's face on it. "This ironic trophy of capitalism can be yours for only $20!" writes the seller. At least they have a sense of humour about it?
Fisher Price McDonald’s Big Mac Play Food Container (1988)
Cost: $30
This is another box for sale, but at least it's not empty. The toy Big Mac container holds a plastic 'partial burger.' While all the fillings are there, including burger patty, bacon and cheese, "not all appear to be from this set so the burger is judged to be incomplete."
Vintage Hanging Salt & Pepper Shakers
Cost: $29
This ceramic shaker set depicts two puffy-cheeked turtles balanced on a tree that looks like a set of scales. Perhaps the artist was salty about a slow judical system?
Rocktopus
Cost: $15
There's no shame in a 3D-printing side hustle and this seller is extra creative, putting an eight-legged, Rock-headed monstrosity up for sale. There's a $5-10 fee for getting the item shipped or delivered. If you're not keen on a Jabroni-beating cephalopod, the seller also offers a 'Charmander Rock' and is open to printing other personalised pieces, although you may have to wrestle over whose dome gets featured.
Replica of Nike Shoebox
Cost: $850
This "one-of-a-kind" 24-inch box could provide custom storage for any sneakerhead. "The pull-out drawer can house many pairs," explains the lister. Now you can toss all those individual boxes away!
Gandalf Drinking Goblet
Cost: $390
This pewter goblet depicts Gandalf from Lord of the Rings, as the wizard probably would have looked like if he had let the Balrog 'pass.' His hair ends where your mouth goes to start sipping from his brain cavity. Fortunately, he does look amused by the situation.
Vintage Glass Art
Cost: $20
Art is in the eye of the beholder, but hopefully, this sharp metal cone with handblown glass doesn't find its way into anyone's eye. "Kind of emo Christmas-ish," describes the seller. It's also kind of channeling dunce cap meets cat bubble carrier.
Hay (Box not Included)
Cost: $20
This bundle of Timothy hay for rodents is BYOB (bring-your-own-box). The seller specifies that it was purchased two weeks ago, which presumably means it's fresh by rat standards. They are also adamant that buyers bring their own container, as the box is not included in the deal.