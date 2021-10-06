montreal houses for sale
What A $1.5M Golden Square Mile Penthouse In One Of Those Posh Condos Looks Like (PHOTOS)

This Avenue du Docteur-Penfield property is for sale, which means we can peek inside!

If you live in Montreal, chances are you've driven along avenue du Docteur-Penfield in the Golden Square Mile and looked up at the posh-looking buildings, wondering what they're like inside. Now, thanks to a new real estate listing, you can peek inside a $1,499,000 penthouse for sale in the Royal Penfield condominium.

According to the listing, this penthouse was "designed for elegant living on a grand scale."

It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms spread across 1,725 square feet and also comes with a three-car garage.

The master bedroom has its own den, walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with a thermostatic shower.

Luxurious touches throughout the home include marble countertops, maple floors, and hardwood doors.

The unit also has a large private balcony with views of the downtown skyline and comes with its own 24-hour doorman and gym.

What do you think? Does it live up to the name Royal Penfield?

Royal Penfield Penthouse

Price: $1,499,000

Address: 1605, ave. du Docteur-Penfield #406, Montreal, QC

Description: This elegant $1.5 million condo in the heart of the Golden Square Mile is elegant and bright.

View Here

