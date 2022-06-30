What's Open & What's Closed In Montreal On Canada Day 2022
Oh, Canada Day. In Quebec, it might come with less fanfare than the Fête nationale, but several large institutions and businesses are still set to quietly close their doors.
At least this week Quebecers will still be able to grab drink supplies at the SAQ.
Here's what's open and closed in Montreal on Canada Day.
(At Least Somewhat) Open & Operating
- Montreal public markets
- Here are the operating hours of the three largest on Friday:
- Marché Jean-Talon: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Marché Atwater: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Marché Maisonneuve: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Espace pour la vie museums (with regular hours)
- Biodome
- Biosphere
- Botanical Garden
- Insectarium
- Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium
- Trash, recycling, compost and yard waste pickup.
- Boroughs' regular Friday pickup times will not change.
- Écocentres (regular summer hours)
- The STM network
- Buses will run on a holiday schedule.
- The SAQ
- Except for SAQ locations in malls and shopping centres that are closed.
Unclear
- Grocery stores
- Most grocery store websites reviewed by MTL Blog did not post-holiday hours for locations on Montreal Island. It is unclear if these websites are up to date. Unfortunately, the best way to find out if your local grocery store is open might be to call.
Closed
- Walmart.
- The SQDC.
- Online order pickup services will also not be operating.
- Malls and shopping centres, including:
- The Centre Eaton.
- The Carrefour Angrignon.
- The Centre Rockland.
- The Galeries d'Anjou.
- Canada Post
- There will be no mail collection or delivery. But Canada Post says "post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business." However, information about which offices will be open isn't available online.
- Montreal municipal permit counters.
- Montreal libraries and cultural centres.
- Municipal courts.
