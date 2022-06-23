11 Things To Do In Montreal This Long Weekend
Bonne Fête nationale!
Pat yourself on the back — you've made it through yet another week. And there are tons of things to do in Montreal this weekend to celebrate that fact!
Between fireworks, food and music events and of course, Saint-Jean-Baptiste festivities, it's bound to be a good time in the 514. So, here are all the riveting things to do in the city that will certainly make your long weekend one to remember.
Head To The Opening Of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec
When: Saturday, June 25
Where: La Ronde; 22, Chemin Macdonald, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: The iconic fireworks at Montreal's La Ronde are finally making their return! And who doesn't love watching the night sky light up in all different colours?
Grab A Drink & Dance Away At La Guinguette du Sud-OuestLa Guinguette du Sud-Ouest 2021.Les Guinguettes | Facebook
When: June 23 to June 26, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Parc de l'Ancienne-cour-de-triage, 3653-3667 rue Saint-Patrick, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: La Guinguette du Sud-Ouest is back on the banks of the Lachine Canal with space for 3,000 people, live musical performances by day, DJ sets by night, an artisan market and an on-site resto-bar.
Get Your Bash On At Boozy Brunch
When: Sunday, June 26 at 2 p.m.
Where: Terrasses Bonsecours, 364, rue de la Commune E., Montréal, QC
Why You Should Go: Who doesn't love a good boozy brunch? Well, you can take things to the next level with a performance by none other than Tom & Collins at Terrasses Bonsecours. The esteemed DJs will be playing some of their hottest deep house and deep tech tracks while you booze it up during the most important Sunday meal, brunch!
Catch The Grand Spectacle de la Fête nationale
Where: Place des Festivals
When: June 23, 9 p.m. to midnight; television broadcast on Radio-Canada and TVA on June 24 at 8 p.m.
Why You Should Go: The Grand Spectacle is back after a pandemic hiatus with live performances by the likes of Roxane Bruneau, Fouki, Les Louanges, Patrice Michaud, Alicia Moffet, Michel Pagliaro, Kathia Rock, Ariane Roy, Sarahmée, and Jay Scott. DJ sets will follow.
Explore The "Stationary Parade"
When: June 23 to 25
Where: Boulevard de Maisonneuve between rues Sanguinet et Saint-Dominique
Why You Should Go: Eight giant interactive installations celebrating the history and culture of Quebec will line the boulevard de Maisonneuve in the Quartier des Spectacles.
Dance The Night Away At Old Port's "The Sky Belongs to The DJ" Event
People stand on the Clock Tower Beach watching the fireworks show over the Jacques Cartier Bridge.
Christian Blais, Courtesy of the Vieux-Port de Montréal.
Price: $7
When: June 25 - August 6, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Where: Clock Tower Beach; 1, rue Clock Tower Quay, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: You'll be able to enjoy a meal, feel your toes in the sand, watch the sunset and listen to a local DJ perform. Plus, once the sun goes down, you'll be able to see the fireworks light up the sky!
Try A Variety Of Dishes At Time Out's "La Tournée Gourmande"
When: Saturday, June 25
Where: Time Out Market Montreal; 705, rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal, QC
Price: $36 + fees and taxes
Why You Should Go: Calling all foodies — this one is for you. "La Tournée Gourmande" is back for a Saint Jean-Baptiste special that lets you indulge in all sorts of different cuisines. One ticket lets you try four dishes at any of Time Out's restaurants, plus gives you a deal at the bar.
Vibe Out At Sudbest
When: June 25 and 26
Where: 40, rue des Seigneurs, Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: This neighbourhood market will be filled with good vibes this weekend and the unique sounds of four different DJs.
Attend Your Neighbourhood Saint-Jean Celebration
When: June 24
Where: Throughout Montreal!
Why You Should Go: In addition to the main event in the Place des Festivals, over two dozen neighbourhood events are taking place in local parks, plazas, and venues. Stop by, dance a little, mingle with neighbours and enjoy the celebration.
Grab A Much-Needed Iced Coffee
Where: Your favourite Montreal café
Why You Should Go: Whether it's a cold day, a warm day, a terrible day, or a great day, an iced coffee never fails to bring your soul a little happiness, that is if you're an iced-coffee lover. And luckily, there are tons of options of where to get one in the city!
Meet New Peeps At Rise N Connect's Networking Event
Price: $55
When: Saturday, June 25
Where: 435, rue Beaubien O., Montreal, QC
Why You Should Go: Described as an "event for non-ordinary people," the spot will be filled with all kinds of artists, from comedians to DJs and a variety of performers. Plus, your ticket includes access to the open bar and all you can eat catered food — a hard one to pass up on!