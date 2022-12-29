Search on MTL Blog

What's Open & What's Closed In Montreal On New Year's Day 2023

And Monday, January 2.

Senior Editor
The downtown Montreal skyline as seen from Mount Royal on a clear winter day.

Bakerjarvis | Dreamstime

Since New Year's Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, store, service and institution operating hours are especially confusing. Some that are usually closed Sundays are recognizing the holiday on Monday. Some are only closed Sunday. And a select few are open both days.

Here's a breakdown of what's open and what's closed in Montreal on New Year's Day and Monday, January 2.

What's open in Montreal on New Year's Day (Sunday January 1)?

  • Alexis Nihon (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
    • Though the mall warns some of its stores may have different hours.
  • Espace pour la vie museums (beginning at 1 p.m.):
    • the Montreal Botanical Garden,
    • the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium,
    • the Montreal Insectarium,
    • the Montreal Biodome
    • and the Montreal Biosphere.
  • The STM network.
    • Buses will run on a holiday schedule.
  • Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal
    • with the exception of large-item pick-up in the borough of Lachine, which will resume on January 5.

What's open in Montreal on Monday, January 2?

What's closed in Montreal on New Year's Day (Sunday, January 1)?

What's closed in Montreal on Monday, January 2?

