What's Open & What's Closed In Montreal On New Year's Day 2023
And Monday, January 2.
Since New Year's Day falls on a Sunday in 2023, store, service and institution operating hours are especially confusing. Some that are usually closed Sundays are recognizing the holiday on Monday. Some are only closed Sunday. And a select few are open both days.
Here's a breakdown of what's open and what's closed in Montreal on New Year's Day and Monday, January 2.
What's open in Montreal on New Year's Day (Sunday January 1)?
- Alexis Nihon (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
- Though the mall warns some of its stores may have different hours.
- Espace pour la vie museums (beginning at 1 p.m.):
- the Montreal Botanical Garden,
- the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium,
- the Montreal Insectarium,
- the Montreal Biodome
- and the Montreal Biosphere.
- The STM network.
- Buses will run on a holiday schedule.
- Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal
- with the exception of large-item pick-up in the borough of Lachine, which will resume on January 5.
What's open in Montreal on Monday, January 2?
- Espace pour la vie museums:
- the Montreal Botanical Garden,
- the Rio Tinto Alcan Planetarium,
- the Montreal Insectarium,
- the Montreal Biodome
- and the Montreal Biosphere.
- Many malls and shopping centres, including:
- The SAQ.
- SAQs will open at 1 p.m.
- The SQDC.
- SQDCs will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- The STM network.
- Buses will run on a holiday schedule.
- Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal
- with the exception of large-item pick-up in the borough of Lachine, which will resume on January 5.
What's closed in Montreal on New Year's Day (Sunday, January 1)?
- Canada Post.
- Canada Post says mail collection and delivery will not occur on holidays, but that locations within private businesses will operate according to host business hours. But information about which host businesses will be open isn't available online.
- Ecocentres.
- They reopen Tuesday, January 3.
- Many malls and shopping centres, including:
- the Centre Eaton,
- the Carrefour Angrignon,
- the Centre Rockland,
- the Galeries d'Anjou,
- and the Fairview Pointe-Claire.
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
- Montreal municipal permit counters.
- They reopen on January 4.
- Montreal's three biggest public markets: Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve.
- Municipal Court (for most people).
- The court will only process detained individuals until January 5.
- The court call centre is closed until January 3.
- The SAQ.
- The SQDC.
What's closed in Montreal on Monday, January 2?
- Canada Post.
- Canada Post says mail collection and delivery will not occur on holidays, but that locations within private businesses will operate according to host business hours. But information about which host businesses will be open isn't available online.
- Ecocentres.
- They reopen Tuesday, January 3.
- Montreal municipal permit counters.
- They reopen on January 4.
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.
- Montreal's three biggest public markets: Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve.
- Municipal Court (for most people)
- The court call centre is closed until January 3.
- The court will only process detained individuals until January 5.