European Countries Will Start Charging A Visitor's Fee In 2023
You'll have to pay if you're from these countries. 🗺️
If you're planning a trip to a European country in 2023, you'll have to factor in a new cost. The European Union is introducing a visa waiver program that will go into effect starting next May for travellers from 63 different countries, including Canada, the U.S. States, and the U.K.
The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) applies to anyone who doesn't currently need a visa to enter the Schengen Area — over two dozen European countries that have removed passport checks and other forms of border control. Residents and citizens of the European Union are exempt.
The main reason for the new system is security. Application processing is expected to find possible threats before they enter host countries.
The ETIAS will feature an online form that costs €7 per person to fill out with no guarantee of instant approval.
It can be filled out online in around 10 minutes, and the fee applies to visitors between the ages of 18 and 70 years old. You only need a passport to complete it.
In some "very exceptional cases," it can take up to a month to receive ETIAS approval, according to an EU memo obtained by CNN. Anyone who is denied entry can appeal the decision.
These are the countries that will now require ETIAS approval to travel to the EU:
- Albania
- Antigua and Barbuda
- Argentina
- Australia
- Bahamas
- Barbados
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Canada
- Chile
- Colombia
- Costa Rica
- Dominica
- El Salvador
- Georgia
- Grenada
- Guatemala
- Honduras
- Hong Kong
- Israel
- Japan
- Kiribati
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Marshall Islands
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Micronesia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Nauru
- New Zealand
- Nicaragua
- North Macedonia
- Palau
- Panama
- Paraguay
- Peru
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
- Saint Lucia
- Saint Vincent
- Samoa
- Serbia
- Seychelles
- Singapore
- Solomon Islands
- South Korea
- Taiwan
- Timor Leste
- Tonga
- Trinidad and Tobago
- Tuvalu
- Ukraine
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
- United States of America
- Uruguay
- Vanuatu
- Venezuela