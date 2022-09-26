You Can Get 3 Months Free At This Modern Workspace With A Basketball Court & Podcast Studio
It's perfect for Montrealers working in e-commerce.
Finding the services, space, knowledge and motivation required to grow a business can be tricky. And if your business is online, you might be looking to spice up your workday with some time spent surrounded by like-minded people.
ClickSpace, a coworking space designed exclusively for e-commerce entrepreneurs in Montreal, offers not just a collaborative environment, but also all the amenities and services you need to seriously amp up your business (and have fun while you’re at it).
And now's the time to join — ClickSpace is giving away three months free of a coworking membership (valued at $750) on 12-month contracts to everyone who attends their open house.
@rodnae-prod | Pexels
The open house takes place on October 6 and 7 at their District Central headquarters in Montreal — and it’s totally free. All local entrepreneurs are welcome to mingle and get a feel for this epic space.
Not only do participants get access to ClickSpace's typical amenities and services (hello, podcast studio!) but they also get the chance to listen to and network with industry leaders at the event.
You can learn about how to build a brand from Midday Squares co-founder Jake Karls or attend The Scotiabank Women Initiative sponsored "Ladies Who Launch” luncheon hosted by a slew of women business leaders, including Daniele Henkel (Henkel Media), Laura Nezri (Maison Tess), Virginie Roy (Proud Diamond) and Hanna Hajilou (A La Table By Hanna) and Ana Marinescu (The Scotiabank Women Initiative).
Plus, in the spirit of small-business month, every participant gets a complimentary LinkedIn photo session taken in the hub's very own photo studio. And the fun doesn't end after the open house either.
@jasongoodman_youxventures | Unsplash
Collaboration
Once you're a member, you'll be able to connect with peers in the coworking space and get access to other networking opportunities and events. Just in case you’re not convinced yet, ClickSpace is inviting all coworking members (and members-to-be) to join them on their rooftop for a happy hour cocktail on Thursday, October 6 at 5 pm. With this much inspiration, who knows where your next big idea might come from?
In the world of e-commerce, things can change on a dime, so flexibility is key. Choose between private, shared or virtual workspaces, all with short-term or month-to-month lease options — no long-term commitment here.
Services and Amenities
ClickSpace gets e-commerce, and the hub has everything you need to ship products yourself (including discounted courier and packaging rates), plus flexible inventory storage options too.
Customize your warehouse space so that you're only paying for the exact amount of space you require, and spend more time focusing on the aspects of your business you enjoy by trusting logistics to ClickSpace's turnkey, 3PL service that's right on site.
@bertellifotografia | Pexels
Amenities include more than just a kitchen here — get your creative juices flowing with access to a full-service photography and podcast studio and a content creation studio.
Space To Recharge
Need a bit of a break after holding a client meeting in the hybrid event studio or conference room? It might be time to shoot some hoops. Yup, ClickSpace's rooftop terrace includes a basketball court.
Plus, you can keep an eye on your brand’s social media profiles since the terrace also has wifi.
If you'd rather hang out inside, you can enjoy some complimentary coffee and snacks in the common areas.
@fauxels | Pexels
Get inspired, network with peers and grow your business in a supportive environment.
Choose from a daily coworking pass or a monthly membership starting at $199/month — or just attend the ClickSpace open house and get three months free on your annual membership. Make sure to bring proof of your e-commerce business and register as a participant though, because space is limited.
To learn more about ClickSpace, check out their website and follow them on Facebook,Instagram or LinkedIn. You can also sign up for their open house or "Ladies Who Launch" online.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.