You Can Get Free Donuts & BeaverTails In The Montreal Area This Weekend — Here's Where
Multiple spots are giving out free pastries this Friday and Saturday! 🍩😋
Multiple spots in the Montreal area will be giving out free pastries on Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4. The abundance of free treats is thanks in part to the happy concurrence of National Dougnut Day and National BeaverTails Day.
Four BeaverTails stores in the Montreal area will have free original flavour desserts available for the company's self-proclaimed holiday on June 3. They're located:
- at 136, rue Saint-Paul E. in Old Montreal.
- at Quartier Dix30 in Brossard, 9320, boulevard Leduc
- in Mirabel at 19001, chemin Notre-Dame
- and in Vaudreuil at 3200, boulevard de la Gare.
- in Mont-Tremblant at 116, rue Kandahar;
- and in Quebec City
- at 1049, rue Saint-Jean;
- at 28, boulevard Champlain;
- and at the Mega Parc, 5401, boulevard des Galeries;
- 5737, chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges in CDN-NDG;
- 375, rue Ste-Catherine O. in Ville-Marie
- 600, avenue Auguste in Greenfield Park on the South Shore.
The only Krispy Kreme in Quebec outside the Montreal area is in Quebec City, at 1560, boulevard LeBourgneuf.
Finally, as MTL Blog's sister outlet Narcity Québec reports, the Beignes d'Antan shop located at the Premium Outlets Montreal in Mirabel will be giving away half-dozen packs of potato donuts between noon at 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4.
According to Narcity, customers will have to show the Facebook event page to an employee to claim their desserts. They can choose a maximum of two donut flavours for their half-dozen pack. The offer is only valid at the Premium Outlets Montreal location: 19001, chemin Notre Dame, Suite 231, Mirabel, QC.
"Our goal in this event is really to introduce our potato donuts and celebrate the return of summer and good weather," owner Nicolas Coulombe told Narcity.
"We thought it would be a great opportunity for everyone to enjoy the nice weather and get together with friends/family and eat some good hot donuts. Since my birthday is June 6th, this is our gift to you."