Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

You Can Get FREE BeaverTails At One Montreal Location For National BeaverTails Day In June

June 3! Write it down.

Senior Editor
BeaverTails sign. Right: a cinnamon BeaverTails pastry.

BeaverTails sign. Right: a cinnamon BeaverTails pastry.

Mkopka | Dreamstime, @beavertails | Instagram

There's nothing like a refreshing, large, warm, sticky pastry on a warm June day... Obviously not actually. But make it free and we might be convinced. BeaverTails is giving out desserts free of charge across Canada to celebrate the company's self-proclaimed National BeaverTails Day on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Cinnamon and sugar pastries will be up for grabs at select locations. Only one Montreal BeaverTails shop will be participating: at 136, rue Saint-Paul E. in Old Montreal.

The other eight free BeaverTails pickup points in Quebec will be:

  • at Quartier Dix30 in Brossard, at 9320, boulevard Leduc;
  • in Mirabel at 19001, chemin Notre-Dame;
  • in Mont-Tremblant at 116, rue Kandahar;
  • in Quebec City
    • at 1049, rue Saint-Jean;
    • at 28, boulevard Champlain;
    • and at the Mega Parc, 5401, boulevard des Galeries;
  • and in Vaudreuil at 3200, boulevard de la Gare.
The participating Ontario locations are:
  • in Blue Mountain at 170 Jozo Weider Boulevard;
  • in Grand Bend at 14 Main Street W.;
  • in Huntsville at 69 Main Street;
  • in Kingston at 20 Market Street;
  • in Niagara Falls at 4967 Clifton Hill;
  • in Niagara-on-the-Lake at 300 Taylor Road;
  • in Ottawa
    • at 69 George Street;
    • and at 8555, Campeau Drive;
  • in Sault Ste Marie at 65 Foster Drive;
  • in Toronto at 145 Queen's Quay W.;
  • and in Wasaga Beach at 1 Beach Drive.

The giveaway will only last two hours, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

In years past, BeaverTails has also offered free BBQ BeaverTails during its annual celebration. Fried dough enthusiasts won't be able to sample that unusual flavour combo this time around. In fact, BBQ BeaverTails aren't even on the company's online menu.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...