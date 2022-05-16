You Can Get FREE BeaverTails At One Montreal Location For National BeaverTails Day In June
June 3! Write it down.
There's nothing like a refreshing, large, warm, sticky pastry on a warm June day... Obviously not actually. But make it free and we might be convinced. BeaverTails is giving out desserts free of charge across Canada to celebrate the company's self-proclaimed National BeaverTails Day on Friday, June 3, 2022.
Cinnamon and sugar pastries will be up for grabs at select locations. Only one Montreal BeaverTails shop will be participating: at 136, rue Saint-Paul E. in Old Montreal.
The other eight free BeaverTails pickup points in Quebec will be:
- at Quartier Dix30 in Brossard, at 9320, boulevard Leduc;
- in Mirabel at 19001, chemin Notre-Dame;
- in Mont-Tremblant at 116, rue Kandahar;
- in Quebec City
- at 1049, rue Saint-Jean;
- at 28, boulevard Champlain;
- and at the Mega Parc, 5401, boulevard des Galeries;
- and in Vaudreuil at 3200, boulevard de la Gare.
- in Blue Mountain at 170 Jozo Weider Boulevard;
- in Grand Bend at 14 Main Street W.;
- in Huntsville at 69 Main Street;
- in Kingston at 20 Market Street;
- in Niagara Falls at 4967 Clifton Hill;
- in Niagara-on-the-Lake at 300 Taylor Road;
- in Ottawa
- at 69 George Street;
- and at 8555, Campeau Drive;
- in Sault Ste Marie at 65 Foster Drive;
- in Toronto at 145 Queen's Quay W.;
- and in Wasaga Beach at 1 Beach Drive.
The giveaway will only last two hours, between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
In years past, BeaverTails has also offered free BBQ BeaverTails during its annual celebration. Fried dough enthusiasts won't be able to sample that unusual flavour combo this time around. In fact, BBQ BeaverTails aren't even on the company's online menu.