You Can Win A Trip To Florida To Watch The Montreal Canadiens Just By Shopping At IGA
Hockey + Walt Disney World = happiness.
The tourism industry is once again open for business, and IGA has teamed up with the Montreal Canadiens to give you the chance to win an unforgettable trip to Florida by entering one of the coolest contests out there for Habs fans.
Now that you can finally travel outside Quebec (with restrictions and safety precautions, of course), a change of scenery might just be what you're looking for after countless months of lockdowns and public health restrictions.
With IGA's Aim for the Food contest, you could win a trip for you and your family to Walt Disney World® in Orlando, Florida, this holiday season. After all, there's nothing like a sunny vacay to help you shake off those winter blues.
There are three VIP trips to Florida up for grabs, where you'll get to cheer on the Canadiens and have the time of your life at the most magical theme park in Orlando.
Each IGA store is also giving away one official Montreal Canadiens jersey. So, even if you're not among the lucky few to win the grand prize trip to Florida, you can still get your hands on some merch from your fave team.
No matter how you watch — whether you're cheering on the Canadiens in the stands at the Bell Centre or just watching from the comfort of your living room — wearing a new jersey with the unmistakable colours of the Habs will have you feeling like a super fan.
For your chance to win, all you've got to do is buy eligible products at IGA, the official grocery store of the Montreal Canadiens, and use your AIR MILES® Card at checkout to be automatically entered in the contest.
Until November 3, keep your eyes peeled for targeted products in the
Aim for the Food contest to increase your chances of winning.
Already picturing yourself cheering on your favourite team with your family and celebrating in style at the extraordinary Walt Disney World® theme park in Florida? If you're lucky, this once-in-a-lifetime dream experience could become a reality for you this December.
Head to your local IGA store or order online to stock up on featured items and earn contest entries.
Aim For The Food Contest
Price: Free to enter with the purchase of eligible IGA products
When: Until November 3, 2021
Details: Get your chance to win a trip to Florida to watch the Montreal Canadiens and visit Walt Disney World® when you buy select products from IGA supermarkets in store or online and use your AIR MILES® card.
To learn more about the Aim for the Food contest, check out IGA's website or follow them
on Instagram.
