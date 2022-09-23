You Could Earn $25,000 Or A Canadian Fat Bike By Shopping At IGA This Month
Save while earning a chance to win big!
Somewhere between fall and winter awaits Quebecers' all-time favourite time of the year: the hockey season! Stadium hot dogs, the excitement of the games, fans dressed in their favourite team's jerseys, and the overwhelming support for the players are just a requirement to have the best time in the bleachers.
If you're also an unrelenting fan of this national sport, you'll probably be interested in the next IGA contest.
Canadiens de Montréal | Facebook
As the Canadiens' official grocery store, IGA is offering you once again the chance to win big with the return of its Aim for Food Contest, and that, for the fourth year in a row.
To put your name in the hat, nothing could be simpler: you just have to buy one of the products selected during the contest period, which will take place from September 22 to November 2, 2022, before you register on the website igaaimforthefoodcontestiga.ca. Plus, the greatest part is that every targeted purchase you make gives you another chance to earn a prize, so the more selected products you buy, the more likely you are to win!
You could win a fat bike in the memorable colours of the Canadiens because one will be drawn in every IGA supermarket in the province. Or, you could be one of three lucky winners of the $25,000 grand prizes!
With such collaborations, it's easy to understand why IGA is a true leader in the supermarket sector in Quebec. This is a perfect opportunity to shop while showing your interest in your favourite ice-skating sport.
So, what's holding you back from buying groceries at the Canadiens' official grocery store?
To learn more about IGA's Aim for the Food Contest, you can visit their website.