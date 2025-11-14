Tired of circling the block? A new Montreal app lets you rent other people's parking spots
Downtown driving just got a little easier.
Montreal drivers know the feeling all too well: circling the block, watching the minutes tick down before a parking sign flips, and hoping a miracle spot opens up. With winter coming and street parking getting even more competitive, one Concordia student thinks he has a solution.
PullinParking Stationnement is a new Montreal-based platform that connects people who have unused parking spaces with drivers who need one. The idea is simple: if you have a driveway, garage, or private spot you're not using, you can rent it out. And if you're a driver, you can book that spot instantly, whether for an hour, a day, or a month.
The concept didn't begin as some big tech startup plan. In fact, it started as homework.
How the idea started
"Funny enough, the idea initially came from being tasked with creating a full business plan for a class project," said founder Benjamin Grenier in an interview with MTL Blog. "That same night, I was talking with my roommate about how we pay a lot in condo fees for our parking spot, even though we don't own a car. I remember saying, 'I wish there was a simple, fast, and safe way to rent it out to the public.'"
PullinParking Stationnement founder Benjamin GrenierBenjamin Grenier
A few months later, PullinParking Stationnement was officially live, and has already grown to more than 100 active users.
What it actually does
The service works like a small-scale Airbnb for parking. People list the spots they're not using, and drivers book them on demand.
"If someone wants to rent out their spot, they simply create an account, upload basic info, and create their Stripe account to get paid automatically," Grenier, a finance student at Concordia's John Molson School of Business, explained. "If someone wants to find a parking spot, they open the app, go to the interactive map or search by location, date, and time they need, browse available spots, and book instantly."
Pullin Parking Stationnement's spot search feature. pullinparkingstationnement
Early users have been enthusiastic. Grenier says the most common feedback is that it's "super easy to use" and "solves a problem they deal with daily." Spot owners also like that they can turn an unused piece of pavement into passive income.
"I started this business, not with the goal to make money, but to create something that helps people," he said. "We're doing just that."
Where it's available
The website is already live and fully functional in Quebec. You can find it by searching "PullinParking Stationnement" on any browser or visiting pullinparkingstationnement.mysharetribe.com. The mobile app is coming next, with both iOS and Android versions currently in their final testing phase.
Grenier says the app should roll out "within the coming days."
Who it's for
The platform, which features spots for as cheap as $3 a day, targets two groups:
• Parking spot owners who want to earn money from a parking space they’re not using.
• Drivers who want a guaranteed place to park without worrying about rush-hour windows, ticket traps, or snow removal schedules.
What's coming next
Grenier says the team plans to keep refining the service and introduce new features based on user requests. There are also plans to expand across Canada and collaborate with neighbourhoods, events, and businesses.
"We're exploring integrations to make access even more seamless," he said.
For now, the focus is on growing the Montreal user base and making parking just a little less stressful in a city where it often feels like a competitive sport.