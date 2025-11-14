Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

Summary

This festive Christmas village is opening near Montreal and it includes free hot chocolate

Santa will be making an appearance. 🎅

The Marché de Noël de Laval.

For two weekends, the Centre de la nature de Laval turns into a full Christmas village.

Izabelle Bee
Contributor

If you're looking for an easy holiday outing just outside Montreal, the annual Marché de Noël de Laval is returning this December with lights, wooden cottages, local artisans and plenty of free activities.

For two weekends, the Centre de la nature de Laval turns into a full Christmas village with cozy cabins, roaming performers and warm drinks. There’s also free hot chocolate all day, which helps make the cold a little more bearable.

The market runs from December 5 to 7 and from December 12 to 14. It's a simple, festive outing where you can browse handmade gifts, walk through decorated paths, catch a few performances and let kids burn off some energy while the adults take in the cozy atmosphere.

Here's what you can expect.

Visitors will find rows of wooden cottages filled with local creations, including jewellery, candles, decorations, treats and small gifts for kids. The site stays busy but never feels overwhelming, especially with warming tents and covered areas scattered around. Families can stop for face painting, storytelling, a LEGO display and a letter-writing station where kids can send a note to Santa. There is also a small tree planting activity, which gives children a mini Christmas tree to decorate and take home.

Along with puppet shows, Christmas tales and a children's magic performance, Santa will be around throughout both weekends, with scheduled meet-and-greets in the mornings and afternoons. You'll also catch elves and other festive characters moving around the site, adding to the atmosphere.

Food trucks will be parked around the market, and regular Centre de la nature activities will stay open. The free train ride is back on December 6, 7, 13 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is usually one of the most popular stops for families. Dogs are allowed on-site as long as they are leashed.

The market is open Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available and the event is accessible for visitors with reduced mobility.

If you want something low-key but still seasonal, this is one of the nicer off-island options. The mix of lights, small cabins and simple free activities makes it an easy December outing without the pressure to spend too much.

​Laval Christmas Market

Price: Free entry. Food trucks and artisan shops are individually priced.

When: December 5 to 7 and December 12 to 14

Address: Centre de la nature, 901 Av. du Parc, Laval, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's one of the largest Christmas markets near Montreal, with free hot chocolate, visits from Santa, and dozens of local artisans in a relaxed outdoor setting.

Website: marchedenoel.laval.ca


