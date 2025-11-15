Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User Avatar Build your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

This weekend's STM strike was just cancelled — here's what we know

Talk about a last-minute decision...

Bold white text reads “BREAKING NEWS” on a black background with the MTL Blog logo underneath.
This is a breaking news story.
Narcity Media Group
Senior Writer

Montrealers got a last-minute break on Friday evening when Société de transport de Montréal (STM) announced that the strike planned for November 15-16 has been cancelled. Regular metro and bus service will run this weekend as scheduled.

The confirmation came via STM's own post on X.

It was then echoed by Montreal's newly-elected mayor, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, who thanked all parties for reaching an agreement in principle.

"I want to emphasize the intensive negotiation work carried out by the drivers' union and the STM in recent hours to reach an agreement," Martinez-Ferrada wrote. "As I have always said, the best agreements are those negotiated at the table."

The tentative agreement was reached late Friday after days of tense negotiations between the STM and the union representing over 4,500 bus drivers, metro operators and station agents.

Because of the deal, the strike notice that had planned a total shutdown of service this weekend has been lifted.
According to a press release issued by the STM, the mass transit system still needs its Board of Directors to ratify the deal, and the union will hold a general assembly to approve the contract.

Instead of facing no bus or metro service on Saturday and Sunday, riders will be able to use the regular network as usual. This comes as a relief after the STM's maintenance workers, who had been on a separate 28-day strike since the start of the month, suspended their walkout earlier this week.

While this deal covers bus drivers and metro staff, negotiations with the maintenance workers' union are still ongoing. The STM says it remains committed to mediation and reaching an agreement that protects financial stability and operational flexibility.

Riders are encouraged to check stm.info and the STM's official X account for service updates. But as of now, routine schedules should apply this weekend unless otherwise announced.

montreal news stm strik societe de transport de montreal
News News Montreal
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Multiple highway closures are coming to Montreal this weekend — here's what to expect

There's also a full STM shutdown. 💀

Quebec's winter tire deadline is almost here, but some drivers don't actually need them

There are a few exceptions to the rule.

Montreal just got hit with a winter weather warning and things are about to get slippery

Having to thaw out your car is always a treat!

Montreal will once again have ZERO bus and metro service this weekend — here's why

Despite the STM maintenance workers' strike coming to an end...

Tired of circling the block? A new Montreal app lets you rent other people's parking spots

Downtown driving just got a little easier.

Canada's 2025 Christmas forecast is out and it reveals which parts of Quebec will get snow

Are we in for a white Christmas?

Montreal's STM strike is ending — but another shutdown could hit this weekend

Don't get too excited yet.

The 9 "prettiest" Montreal metro stations, according to STM users

People love stained glass windows.

Sour Puss liqueur is returning to SAQ shelves despite Quebec's boycott — here's why

SAQ shelves are about to get a bit more colourful.

This festive Christmas village is opening near Montreal and it includes free hot chocolate

Santa will be making an appearance. 🎅