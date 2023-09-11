Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting A Martinique Food Festival With Rum Tastings & A Creole Market
Expect music, delicious eats and good vibes all around — and entry is free!
A "sun-drenched" celebration of Martinican cuisine and culture, Martinique Gourmande, will return to the Grand Quay at Montreal's Old Port from September 12 to 24, offering a range of activities, workshops and tastings. With a theme of "tradition to innovation," this year's festivities are intended to spark conversations about Martinique, its culture and the myriad culinary trends and traditions that define the many identities of Martinican chefs and artists.
Martinique, a Caribbean island formally an overseas region of France, has a unique blend of cultural influences that come together to form some of the most delicious dishes around. Created in 2008 by the Comité Martiniquais du Tourisme au Canada (CMTC), its Montreal-based festival is now in its 16th edition, offering a "flavourful dialogue" between Quebec and Martinique, according to Bénédicte Di Géronimo, President of the CMTC.
On September 16 and 17, a Créole Market will be held on the festival grounds, with four guest chefs from Martinique who will share their expertise and knowledge, and also their amazing food. Programming during this event-within-an-event includes a show-and-tell of Maré tèt headwraps and several family cooking lessons for Martinican tartlet and Creole rice salad.
The festival is also collaborating with over 30 restaurants in Montreal and elsewhere in the province, which will all be providing menu items with Martinican flair during the run of the event.
While you're digesting signature dishes from soul food to fine Martiniquais dining by these renowned chefs, you can learn fruit carving, play dominoes, taste rum, attend cooking workshops for youth, learn about zouk music and practice Martinican dances like bèlè and biguine.
At the festival's end, there will be a carnival-themed celebration of Martinique, and organizers promise a variety of surprises along the way.
Martinique Gourmande Festival
Price: Free entry
Address: 200 De la Commune St W, Montreal, QC