Montreal's Vegan Festival Is Turning A New Leaf With Tons Of Tastings & 100+ Vendors
Come for the plant-powered cuisine, stay for the food for thought. 🌱
If you think you've tasted all that Montreal has to offer, think again. The Palais des Congrès is stirring up the city's food scene with a fall festival that might have you reconsidering your dinner plans. Montreal's Vegan Festival (FVMtl) is a hotspot for those who've sworn off animal products or are just hungry for something different. Attendees will have a front-row seat to live cooking demos, the chance to sample inventive vegan dishes, and opportunities to mingle with top chefs in the industry.
One of the brightest stars on this year's marquee is famed chef Christian Ventura. While he might be known to many for his groundbreaking vegan sushi restaurant Sushi Momo, launched on Duluth Street in 2014, Ventura's culinary empire has expanded rapidly. With Bloom sushi, Bvrger, Nofish, and his executive chef role at Lov restaurants, he’s leading the charge in vegan gourmet experiences, challenging traditional perceptions of plant-based cuisine.
Elizabeth Bacon, Festival végane de Montréal | Facebook
But the festival isn't just for the culinarily curious. The rising trend of veganism in Canada, where nearly 600,000 individuals embraced plant-based lifestyles in 2020, speaks volumes about a collective consciousness shift towards sustainable living.
Adopting a vegan lifestyle has been linked to various environmental benefits, including potential reductions in water usage and greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, many proponents highlight concerns about animal welfare as a driving force behind their choice to go vegan.
This year, FVMtl is taking a transformative turn. No longer just a showcase for plant-based eats, the festival offers an intersection of culinary delights and ethical dialogues. It's evolving into a space where foodies can devour vegan sushi while also diving into discussions about sustainability and animal rights.
"We’re embarking on a new decade and are excited about the future. That future may look bleak to some because of the climate emergency, the cruelty of status quo actors, and the general lack of animal ethics around the world. That said, I believe that ecological transition must go hand in hand with a shift towards veganism and, as a result, we’re proud to use this festival to present sustainable solutions to the glaring problems facing our society," said FVMtl founder Alexandre Gagnon.
With an expected turnout of over 100 vendors, this year’s festival promises to be a buffet of vegan delights. From revolutionary meat alternatives to dairy-free desserts that rival their traditional counterparts, FVMtl is a space for reflection, challenging attendees to question societal norms and consider alternative food options.
Montreal's Vegan Festival offers a one-day pass priced at $11. If you're keen on soaking in the full weekend experience, there's also a $20 option available. The passes grant attendees access to all the festival's offerings and discussions.
Whet your appetite and broaden your horizons — bon app, Montreal!
Montreal Vegan Festival
When: September 30 to October 1
Where: Palais des congrès, 455, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Cost: $11/one-day ticket, $20/weekend pass