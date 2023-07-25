15 Of The Best New Montreal Restaurants In 2023
There's always room for more in Montreal's restaurant scene…
Montreal's foodie scene has welcomed a wave of new restaurants in 2023 and many have quickly landed on just about everyone's radar. The city has seen a major influx of fresh culinary concepts including new takes on Vietnamese cuisine , delish twists on Lebanese classics and elevated versions of Thai faves .
Now, while the city has become home to dozens of new Montreal restaurants, cafés and bars this year, we've narrowed down the list to the 15 best new spots across the city, from Old Montreal to Old Rosemont and beyond. After compiling a catalogue of all the new eat and drink destinations that opened across Montreal in 2023, we narrowed it down to those with 4.5 or more stars on Google and no fewer than 10-15 reviews.
From intimate eateries with creative menus and super-affordable counters with a promising local touch all the way to charming cafés and mouthwatering burger joints , here are 15 of the best restaurants in Montreal that have made a splash this year.
Garde-Côte
Cuisine: Steakhouse + Seafood
Where: 112, rue McGill
Why You Need To Go: Located on rue McGill in the heart of Montreal's Old Port, Garde-Côte specializes in steak and seafood. The gourmet menu, devised with finesse by chef and owner Constant Mentzas, showcases the delights of the sea. Reviews rave about the flavour and exceptional quality of the fish and seafood.
Mange Dans Mon Hood
Cuisine: Casse-Croûte
Where: 1380, rue Jean_Talon E.
Why You Need To Go: Mange Dans Mon Hood is a new spot in the Villeray 'hood that has mastered the art of the smash burger. With countless toppings to choose from and their take on poutine along with the already iconic Ol' Dirty Fries (that's fries with cheese sauce, house sauce fried & raw onions and pickles), there's no going wrong when all you're craving is a good and greasy burger. This place is popular and its interior is decidedly small, so it's best to take your order to go during the summer and eat at Parc Turin, which is steps away.
Cartier Arms
Cuisine: English-Quebecois
Where: 611 rue Notre-Dame E.
Why You Need To Go: Located on the very top floor of the Hyatt Centric Ville-Marie hotel in Montreal's Old Port is the new Cartier Arms restaurant. The eatery offers signature British-Quebec-inspired dishes including steak frites, beef tartar, shrimp roll and a spring chicken salad — all of which can be enjoyed on the rooftop terrasse. They open early (6 a.m.) and also their breakfast offering includes a Full English with two eggs, bacon, sausage, ham and black pudding, in case you're feeling protein deficient.
Kaviar
Cuisine: Seafood + Wine Bar
Where: 30, rue Sainte-Catherine O.
Why You Need To Go: Kaviar has become a hotspot for those looking for a fancy and festive happy hour moment. Located at the entrance of Le Central on Saint-Catherine and Saint-Laurent, Kaviar offers a wine list, a range of small plates and, of course, their signature "Caviar Bump" made up of a shot of caviar vodka, which is a total must-try.
Satu Lagi
Cuisine: Indo-Malay
Where: 1362 rue Mont-Royal E.
Why You Need To Go: Located on rue Mont-Royal Est in the heart of the Plateau, Satu Lagi is a completely gluten-free restaurant offering a upscale dining experience. The name Satu Lagi translates to "one more," a common phrase many foreigners use in Bali when asking for "one more beer."
Hang Bar
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Where: 686, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: Hang promises haute cuisine takes on traditional mom-and-pop Vietnamese dishes, bringing them to the next level with bold flavours and daring new creations. A few must-try dishes include Tran's raw beef salad, a classic pho made up of wagyu and bone marrow, an array of popular banh mi sandwiches made with foie gras and, of course, their most anticipated dish, Hang's mouthwatering specialty soup with sauce au vin, short ribs and lobster.
Mezzmiz
Cuisine: Lebanese
Where: 1407, rue Crescent
Why You Need To Go: Much-loved local Lebanese restaurant Mezzmiz has officially opened a second location on rue Crescent, promising to transport you and your taste buds to the Mediterranean. The menu, which is spearheaded by executive chef Dory Masri, includes classic dishes like traditional tabouleh, hummus, garlic potatoes, and of course, the Mez-mich, which are classic pita sandwiches available in three different flavours: chicken, shawarma and eggplant.
Billy K's
Cuisine: American
Where: 271, rue Sainte-Catherine E.
Why You Need To Go: Bily K's opened its first Montreal location earlier this year and it has been a hit since, for good reason. The menu, which consists of burgers, poutines, wraps, tacos and more, is huge and ticks off all the burger-joint must-haves. Two stand-out items include the Fringle, which is a poutine made with onion rings instead of French fries, and the Billy Burger, which tastes like a Big Mac but… better.
Bonheur d'Occasion
Cuisine: Bistro
Where: 4001, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: Located in Saint-Henri, Bonheur d'Occasion offers fresh, simple and local ingredients to create delicious dishes including a few of their specialties such as brook trout and white liver. This place also made our list of 15 excellent Montreal restaurants that won't cost your entire paycheque.
Le Garden Room
Cuisine: Thai
Where: 1445 rue Bishop
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Montreal's downtown, Le Garden Room by Mae Sri offers up some of your fave authentic Thai food in a remarkable oasis-like setting that will tantalize both your palate and eyes. The menu includes small plates such as the Mae Sri fried rolls, which are made up of glass noodles, carrots, cabbage and mushrooms; the fried pork meatballs served with Pamika dipping sauce, and a seafood set made up of blanched seafood served with Pamika's spicy seafood sauce.
BOSSA
Cuisine: Italian
Where: 3136, rue Masson
Why You Need To Go: With a brand new spot in Rosemont, BOSSA offers over 20 varieties of hot and cold sandwiches. From their sausage and peppers mix ($13.95) and prosciutto mortadella ($14.95) to their roasted chicken sandwich fixed with pesto, dried tomatoes, and a balsamic reduction ($13.95), you'll be salivating just thinking about it — we certainly are.
Mi Bao Cafe
Cuisine: Vietnamese
Where: 1073, rue St-Denis
Why You Need To Go: Mi Bao Café officially opened its doors back in January and offers a range of bánh mì choices. The Vietnamese eatery offers patrons four types of sandwich proteins to choose from, including pork, chicken and tofu all served with your choice of fillings from cucumbers, marinated carrots and daikon, coriander and of course, Mi Bao's house Vietnamese mayo…and lots of it.
Annette Bar à Vin
Cuisine: Wine Bar
Where: 4051 rue Molson, local 120
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in between Vieux Rosemont and Hochelaga, this charming wine bar serves a menu featuring seasonal produce and small bites to share. Oh, and of course they are all accompanied by a glass of privately imported wine.
Oorja
Cuisine: Indo-Chinese Hakka
Where: 4293, rue Notre-Dame O.
Why You Need To Go: Located in the heart of Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood, Oorja serves Indo-Chinese and Hakka (the name given to certain groups living in southeast Asia) cuisine. A few standout dishes include manchow soup, minced lamb spring roll, curried mussels, chicken Manchurian, and chilli paneer, to name a few.
Le Caffè
Cuisine: Italian
Where: 3, rue de la Commune O.
Why You Need To Go: This brand-new sandwich spot is located in the Old Port and serves an array of Italian faves including fresh paninis, arancini, caprese salad and of course coffee and baked goods.
