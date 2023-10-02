Montreal's STM Is Launching New Frequent Bus Lines — Here's What You Need To Know
These all-day and rush-hour routes will change the face of public transit in Montreal. 🟣
That sinking feeling of missing a bus and enduring a seemingly endless wait is all too familiar. But Montreal's STM is looking to remedy that frustration with more frequent bus lines.
New routes will operate with a predictability more associated with the metro than buses. The wait between buses on frequent lines will last between two and 12 minutes. For the average commuter, that means a shift away from strict travel plans and toward a more flexible approach.
"Just like on the metro, you won't need to plan your trip down to the minute on these frequent lines. All you have to do is turn up around the corner, knowing that the next crossing will be in the next few minutes," Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on the initiative.
A map of the new frequent lines in Montreal.Courtesy of the STM.
Turn up, take off
More than half of bus travel in greater Montreal is now on frequent lines and scheduled on the city's busiest routes, according to the STM. The more faster service comes in two categories:
- All Day Frequent Lines: These cover nine primary routes, ensuring that the pulse of the city remains uninterrupted from dawn until dusk. they encompass routes like Beaubien, Sherbrooke, and Saint-Michel, catering to the heavy traffic along the city's busiest corridors.
- Peak Period Frequent Lines: A more extensive network of 22 routes, these buses cater specifically to the rush hours of the morning and evening, ensuring that Montreal's workforce and students get to their destinations timely. They cover vital routes like Lacordaire, Papineau, and Avenue-du-Parc.
The STM's frequent lines.Courtesy of the STM.
Purple is the colour of convenience
The branding for these lines is distinct, making them easily identifiable for commuters. The color purple is now synonymous with these frequent lines. Whether you're looking through the STM website, glancing at mobile transit apps, or looking at stop signs, the distinctive shade is hard to miss.
A full purple panel signifies the all-day frequent lines, while a white framed in purple indicates the peak hour lines.
The full purple panel on a bus sign shows all-day frequency. Right: A purple outline means peak-time only frequency.Courtesy of the STM.
For those travelling between métro stations Beaubien and Honoré-Beaugrand, the all-day frequent line "18 Beaubien" is your go-to. For peak-hour commuters, the "32 Lacordaire" between Cadillac metro station is available.
More than just buses
The STM hasn't just focused on frequency. The lines are connected to the Montreal metro, REM, and train networks, ensuring that switching from one mode of transport to another is seamless. With reserved lanes to maintain regularity and speed, the buses on these frequent lines are primed to dodge the city's infamous traffic bottlenecks, getting commuters to their destinations promptly.
Such sentiments echo the city's broader goal of making public transport not just an option, but the preferred choice for its residents.
There's also an undeniable environmental dimension to this initiative. As cities globally grapple with the challenges of climate change, public transport is seen as a critical component in reducing carbon emissions. By providing a reliable and efficient transit system, Montreal hopes to encourage more of its residents to leave their cars at home.
For those who are still navigating the new system, STM offers a slew of digital tools to assist. Real-time updates on bus networks, route calculators, and timely notifications about any disruptions are available at the fingertips via various mobile applications and the STM website. Not to mention, for those who prefer the good old-fashioned way, bus schedules are just a text message away.
Yet, with all new initiatives, there's a degree of uncertainty. The success of the frequent lines will undoubtedly hinge on their ability to deliver on their promises. Maintenance, addressing real-time challenges, and ensuring that the buses indeed run as frequently as touted will be essential.
Time will tell if the purple promise will deliver consistent reliability. For now, Montrealers have a fresh transit option to explore.
Here's the breakdown of the STM's new frequent lines and where they operate:
Frequent All-Day Lines
- 18 Beaubien: West | Metro Beaubien and Honoré-Beaugrand
- 24 Sherbrooke: West | Metro Guy-Concordia, McGill, Peel, Place-des-Arts, Sherbrooke, and Villa-Maria
- 51 Édouard-Montpetit: West | Metro Édouard-Montpetit, Laurier, Snowdon, and University of Montreal
- 67 Saint-Michel: North/South | Metro Joliette and Saint-Michel
- 105 Sherbrooke: West | Metro Vendôme, Train station Montreal-West
- 121 Sauvé/Côte-Vertu: East/West | Metro Côte-Vertu and Saved, Train station Saved
- 141 Jean-Talon: East/West | Metro Honoré-Beaugrand and Saint-Michel
- 165 Côte-des-Neiges: North/South | Metro Côte-des-Neiges and Guy-Concordia
- 439 Express Pie-IX: North/South | Metro Pie-IX, Train station Saint-Michel-Montreal-North
Frequent Peak Hour Lines
These routes prioritize swift travel during the city's peak hours. From Monday to Friday, commuters can expect buses as frequently as every 2 to 12 minutes during the busiest directional flows, specifically in the mornings from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and in the evenings from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Lines and stops include:
- 32 Lacordaire: North/South | Metro Cadillac
- 33 Langelier: North/South | Metro Langelier
- 44 Armand-Bombardier: North/South | Metro Radisson
- 45 Papineau: North/South | Metro Fabre and Papineau
- 48 Perras: East/West | Metro Henri-Bourassa
- 49 Maurice-Duplessis: East/West | Metro Henri-Bourassa
- 55 Boulevard Saint-Laurent: North/South | Metro From Castelnau, Henri-Bourassa, Place-d’Armes, Place-des-Arts, and Saint-Laurent
- 64 Grenet: North/South | Metro Under rating
- 69 Gouin: East/West | Metro Henri-Bourassa
- 80 Avenue du Parc: North/South | Metro Park and Place-des-Arts
- 90 Saint-Jacques: East/West | Metro Atwater and Vendôme, Train station Vendôme
- 97 Avenue-du-Mont-Royal: East/West | Metro Mont-Royal and Pie-IX
- 103 Monkland: East/West | Metro Villa-Maria
- 136 Viau: North/South | Metro Viau
- 161 Van Horne: East/West | Metro Outremont, Plamondon, and Rosemont
- 171 Henri-Bourassa: East/West | Metro Côte-Vertu and Henri-Bourassa
- 187 René-Lévesque: East/West | Metro Honoré-Beaugrand
- 193 Jarry: East/West | Metro Jarry
- 196 Parc-Industriel-Lachine: North/South | Metro Under rating
- 197 Rosemont: East/West | Metro Langelier and Rosemont
- 406 Express Newman: East/West | Metro Angrignon
- 470 Express Pierrefonds: East/West | Metro Under rating