The STM Changed The Metro Map & You Probably Didn’t Even Notice
The new map has a totally modernized look.
The Société de transport de Montreal (STM) updated the Montreal Metro map to include new details and a modern design. If you managed to spot the new Metro map, then you've likely got a great set of eyes considering the switch flew right over many of our heads.
In a recent video posted to the official STM TikTok page, a commenter asked if the map had changed after noticing some differences in the clip. Turns out, it did. "Oh yes, it changed!" the STM confirmed and the new look is definitely an upgrade.
In addition to a new font, the STM Metro map has an overall modernized design that will (hopefully) make it a lot easier to navigate the city's public transit system. Previously, the final station at the end of each line (Angrignon, Côte-Vertu, Montmorency etc.) was indicated by name in all caps. Now, each line, while still keeping its colours, are numbered one, two, four and five. The green line is number one, the orange line is number two, the yellow line is number four and the blue line is number five.
Yeah, uh, where is number three? Is it reserved for the mythical pink line? That's unclear, but we reached out to the STM for answers. Turns out, the concept of line three has been long gone. "Originally, the Metro network was to have three lines: an east-west line (line one - green), a north-south line (line two - orange) and a line under Mount Royal (line three), which was to use the Canadian National (CN) tunnel," the STM told MTL Blog.
"However, this last line was not started right away, negotiations with CN and neighbouring towns proving to be longer and more complex than expected." So, lines four and five were then created and line three was abandoned. Now, the tunnel that is under Mount Royal will soon be used as part of the REM, the STM says.
Additionally, the updated map now includes all stations with elevators, parking lots, YUL airport and VIA Rail train connections, and connecting lines with both the STM, REM and exo.
With the blue line extension in play, the new STM map includes the projected line with five new stops after Station Saint-Michel. In the comments of the TikTok video, the STM said that the names of the stations would be dropping "soon."
The exo lines have also been given a makeover and indicate the train directions toward Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Vaudreuile-Dorion, Saint-Jérôme, Candiac and Mascouche. Also new to the map is the SRB Pie-IX, the new(ish) rapid transit service by bus operating through eastern Laval and four Montréal boroughs.
And finally, the REM. The new train officially opens to the public on July 31, 2023, and will allow easy access from Montreal to the South Shore. The REM will service a total of five stations known as the A1 line starting this month: Gare Centrale (downtown Montreal), Brossard, Du Quartier (near Dix30), Panana (bus terminal), and Île-des-Soeurs.
The updated map currently shows the A1 line, as well as the projected REM stations for lines A2 (YUL airport), A3 (Anse-à-l'Orme) and A4 (Deux-Montagnes).
