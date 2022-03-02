Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
quebec covid-19 rules

'Most' Quebec COVID-19 Rules Will End 2 Days Earlier Than Planned

Quebec is suddenly super eager to end health measures.

Masked people presenting their vaccine passport at La Grande Roue de Montréal.
Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

The government is moving up the plan to end "most" Quebec COVID-19 rules. Measures previously scheduled to end on March 14, including the vaccine passport and a ban on dancing and karaoke, are now set to finish as of Saturday, March 12.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the accelerated reopening got the approval of public health officials and is "made possible by the evolution of the epidemiological and hospital situation."

The news follows new projections from the Institut national de santé public (INSPQ) suggesting cases would "stabilize or continue to diminish" in Montreal so long as social contacts resumed at a slow pace. The institute said the region would see another surge in COVID-19 cases if contacts increased quickly, but that the surge would be lesser than that at the peak of the Omicron wave.

The other changes coming March 12 include the end of capacity limits in all public places, the end of capacity limits in rented venues, normal hours for restaurants and bars, the end of limits on table party sizes, and the end of visitor logs in private seniors' residences.

Quebec also presented its timeline for the end of mandatory mask-wearing in public. By mid-April, it said, masks will no longer be required in public spaces, including colleges and universities, except for public transit.

Transit riders will have to keep wearing a mask until at least May.

The government will continue to recommend the practice, however, especially for people with COVID-19 symptoms, for people coming out of isolation, and in the presence of people with compromised immune systems.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...