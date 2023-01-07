Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
netflix canada

Netflix Canada Dropped Its February Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch

Get the popcorn ready! 🍿

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Penn Badgley in 'You' on Netflix, Right: Mike Epps and Kim Fields in 'Upshaws' on Netflix.

Penn Badgley in 'You' on Netflix, Right: Mike Epps and Kim Fields in 'Upshaws' on Netflix.

Netflix Canada

Netflix Canada is giving us a preview of what viewers can expect this February and it's safe to say next month is setting up to be one heck of an entertaining one.

Joe Goldberg will be making his final appearance in the first part of You season 4, which drops on the streaming platform on February 9.

The Upshaws will be making its return to Netflix on February 16 and the third season of Outer Banks will also be dropping on February 23. So mark your calendars!

And considering Netflix has officially introduced its "Basic With Ads" plan, you can totally binge-watch them all without breaking the bank.

So, what else can you watch all throughout the month of February? Check out the full list of must-watch Netflix titles:

Film

True Spirit — February 3

Your Place Or Mine — February 10

Series

Make My Day — February 2

Freedridge — February 2

You — February 9

The Upshaws — February 16

Outer Banks: Season 3 — February 23

Documentary

Gunther's Millions — February 1

Kids

My Dad The Bounty Hunter — February 9

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...