Netflix Canada Dropped Its February Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Get the popcorn ready! 🍿
Netflix Canada is giving us a preview of what viewers can expect this February and it's safe to say next month is setting up to be one heck of an entertaining one.
Joe Goldberg will be making his final appearance in the first part of You season 4, which drops on the streaming platform on February 9.
The Upshaws will be making its return to Netflix on February 16 and the third season of Outer Banks will also be dropping on February 23. So mark your calendars!
And considering Netflix has officially introduced its "Basic With Ads" plan, you can totally binge-watch them all without breaking the bank.
So, what else can you watch all throughout the month of February? Check out the full list of must-watch Netflix titles:
Film
True Spirit — February 3
Your Place Or Mine — February 10
Series
Make My Day — February 2
Freedridge — February 2
You — February 9
The Upshaws — February 16
Outer Banks: Season 3 — February 23
Documentary
Gunther's Millions — February 1
Kids
My Dad The Bounty Hunter — February 9