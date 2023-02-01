Netflix Unveiled A New Crackdown On Password Sharing & Here's What To Expect
Get ready to verify your account.
Netflix has lost its chill when it comes to password sharing. The streaming giant finally revealed details of its plans to limit the practice after threatening action for months. Soon your friends won't be able to access your account unless they're in your home, thanks to new verification checks.
"When someone signs into your account from a device that is not associated with your Netflix household, or if your account is accessed persistently from a location outside of your household, we may ask you to verify that device before it can be used to watch Netflix," according to the site.
The platform will keep tabs on IP addresses, device IDs and account activity to monitor who's using its services. As long as a device used to watch Netflix is connected to internet in the primary account owner's household, verification won't be required.
Netflix had much stronger language about its password-sharing crackdown on January 31. According to prior info on the Help Centre, "Netflix will ask users to connect to the corresponding Wi-Fi network once every 31 days to watch something." That line was removed the following day.
Specifications over travelling Netflix users needing a temporary code to access the site for seven consecutive days were also scrubbed.
Instead, the site now states that "If you are away from the Netflix household for an extended period of time, you may be occasionally asked to verify your device."
At least you have a solid excuse next time your ex asks for your login.