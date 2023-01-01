I Watched Tubi For A Week & It's Not Worth It, Even Though It's Free
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Tubi or not to be? That is the question. Well...Tubi is not for me. The online streaming service launched back in 2014 and offers up loads of movies and TV shows — all for free.
While the free bit is definitely worth checking the service out over, it wasn't enough to keep me watching.
Similarly to Netflix Basic With Ads, Tubi displays ads as you watch or transition through the content — I mean, they gotta make money somehow, right?
"At around four to eight minutes of ads every hour, we have far fewer ads than cable!" Tubi says on its website. And believe me, the ads weren't the issue.
Tubi's selection of film and TV shows is...well, outdated. Sure, they offer a bunch of genres and a few flicks that I love including Carrie, Sophie's Choice, and Call Me By Your Name, but it's mainly older content.
If you gave a quick look through Tubi's "New Releases" — your chances of coming across a film that was released before 2019 is slim at best.
Now, don't get me wrong, skimming through old episodes of Fear Factor and Hell's Kitchen was pretty neat. However, Tubi just doesn't deliver enough new material for me to want to continue using it…even if it is free.
Despite its lacklustre roster of content, Tubi says they are "continually working behind the scenes to bring more movies and TV shows to Tubi," so maybe I'll revisit, but for right now, I'm good with Netflix, Crave and Prime Video…and Hayu, and Disney+, and Paramount Plus.
Sorry, Tubi. It's not peraonal.