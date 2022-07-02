Netflix Canada Dropped Its July Releases — Here's What You Can Binge Watch
Grab your popcorn and get ready for some exciting new shows and films! 🍿
Netflix Canada certainly delivered when it came to its newest releases back in June. However, July's roster of new television shows and films is definitely worth tuning in for.
Despite Netflix raising its prices this year, viewers haven't gone anywhere, especially with Netflix releasing new content every single week of 2022.Say what?
With July well underway, Netflix is releasing some exciting screentime moments, including The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan, and Purple Hearts, a romance flick that is bound to have you reaching for the tissues.
New on Netflix Canada | July 2022www.youtube.com
As for TV shows, Netflix Canada is releasing King of Stonks on July 6, which will definitely resonate with many finance enthusiasts.
Resident Evil is also hitting Netflix this month, and while the film franchise came to an end in 2017, fans can now dive into a completely new series starring Paola Núñez, Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, and Ahad Raza Mir, to name a few.
Here's everything else you can expect to hit Netflix this upcoming month:
Film
The Sea Beast (July 8)
Dangerous Liaisons (July 8)
Persuasion (July 15)
The Gray Man (July 22)
Recurrence (July 27)
Purple Hearts (July 29)
TV Series
King of Stonks (July 6)
Boo Bitch (July 8)
The Longest Night (July 8)
Resident Evil (July 14)
Remarriage & Desires (July 15)
Farzar (July 15)
Virgin River (July 20)
Keep Breathing (July 28)
Uncoupled (July 29)
Fanático (July 29)
Documentaries
How To Change Your Mind (July 12)
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (July 13)
Street Food: USA (July 26)
The Most Hated Man On The Internet (July 27)
Stand Up Comedy
Bill Bur: Live At Red Rocks (July 12)
Reality
How To Build A Sex Room (July 8)
Blown Away: Season 3 (July 22)
Dream Home Makeover (July 27)