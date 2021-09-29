netflix canada
This New Netflix Map Reveals Quebec Locations Where Shows & Movies Were Filmed

Ever wondered where your favourite Netflix shows & movies were filmed?

Netflix In Your Neighbourhood, PhilRosenthal | Twitter

Ever wondered where your favourite Netflix shows and movies were filmed? A new map highlights Canadian filming locations — and you can filter it by province, which means you can specifically scout out the Quebec filming locations and explore them for yourself.

The Netflix In Your Neighbourhood map currently features three shows that were filmed in Quebec: Somebody Feed Phil, M'entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me? in English) and Jusqu'au déclin (The Decline in English).

Netflix | YouTube

If you click the series on the map, the map lights up with red pins that indicate specific shoot locations. If you click on the pins, you'll get more details about the episode as well as a look at the location via Google Maps.

For instance, did you know the clothing store where Ada works in season two of M'entends-tu? (Can You Hear Me?) is actually HKR Collections in Verdun?

Netflix has even placed decals with QR codes at some locations IRL that you can scan to learn more about the area and its role in the film or show.

In Montreal, you'll find these decals at Olive et Gourmando, Poissonnerie La Mer, La Boite Aux Huitres, Park and St-Viateur Bagel — all of which appeared in Somebody Feed Phil.

The map will be updated with new locations as more content is released. Who needs Hollywood tours when you've got this?!

Netflix In Your Neighbourhood

Price: Free

Address: Canadawide, including Quebec

Why You Need To Go: Explore the Quebec filming locations of your favourite Netflix movies and shows with this new interactive map.

Website

