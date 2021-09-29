This New Netflix Map Reveals Quebec Locations Where Shows & Movies Were Filmed

But if regular TV's your thing, check this list out instead:
Here's everything you have to look forward to on Netflix in October.
New Netflix Releases October 1st
Alienate
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Jaclyn Hales, Blake Webb, Cuyle Carvin
Out of town on a business trip, a workaholic man struggles to return to whatever is left of his crumbling home and marriage after an alien invasion.
As You Are
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Owen Campbell, Charlie Heaton, Amandla Stenberg
The relationship dynamics among three teenage misfits are constructed through their conflicting memories that emerge during a police investigation.
Black Mass
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Johnny Depp, Joel Edgerton, Benedict Cumberbatch
This drama recounts the real-life story of Whitey Bulger, the infamous gangster who made a deal with the Feds and eluded arrest for years.
Boys in the Trees
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Toby Wallace, Gulliver McGrath, Mitzi Ruhlmann On Halloween 1997, two estranged teen skaters embark on a surreal journey through their memories, dreams and fears.
Dead Set
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Jaime Winstone, Andy Nyman, Kevin Eldon
While the housemates in the Big Brother house remain oblivious, fast-moving hordes of the undead decimate the studio compound.
Equestria Girls: Tales of Canterlot High - Season 1
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
In an alternate universe Equestria, the ponies have become teenage girls who must learn what it means to be human while attending Canterlot High.
Generation Iron 2
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
From the director of Generation Iron, comes the anticipated sequel that will depict 5 of the top bodybuilding and fitness mega-stars on a quest of achieving the ultimate physique and taking it to the next extreme level. In the world of social media and internet, the rules have changed as to what makes an iconic bodybuilding mass-monster. Starring Kai Greene, Calum Von Moger, Rich Piana, among others, this film will explore an all new generation of bodybuilders and how this new world, and new people, carve their own path to physique perfection.
Ghost Patrol
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Scott McNeil, Vincent Tong, Travis Turner
Two kids and their pet dog (aka the Ghost Patrol) get a call about an old manor and soon find they are investigating their first real haunted house.
Lockup: Disturbing the Peace: Collection 1
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Go behind the walls of some of the most notorious prisons for a no-holds-barred look at what life is really like for guards and inmates.
Our Brand Is Crisis
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Sandra Bullock, Billy Bob Thornton, Anthony Mackie
After dropping out of the D.C. rat race, a hotshot political strategist is hired to help revive a failing presidential campaign in Bolivia.
Patriots Day
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, J.K. Simmons
A tough cop on punishment duty at the Boston Marathon helps track down those responsible for the bombing that stunned the nation.
Sticky Notes
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Ray Liotta, Carmen Tonry
A dancer on the brink of success must put her life on hold to return home and care for her cantankerous, eccentric father, who is battling cancer.
Valley of the Dolls
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, Paul Burke
This adaptation of Jacqueline Susann’s best-selling novel follows the rise and fall of three starlets who succumb to the lure of prescription pills.
New Netflix Releases October 2 - 10
Mr. Dynamite: The Rise of James Brown
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
This biographical documentary examines the early life and career of musical icon James Brown, from abandoned, impoverished child to Godfather of Soul.
Los 33
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro, Juliette Binoche
When disaster strikes a Chilean mine, 33 men struggle to survive underground as rescuers work to save them and a breathless world watches and waits.
13 Demons
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Michael Cunningham, Jackson Ezinga, Daniel Falicki
Gary, and his friends who are into gaming, renaissance fairs and various unsavory vices, stumble across a rare, medieval board game called "13 Demons."
Cult of Chucky
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Jennifer Tilly
Following a string of murders in the asylum where she’s confined, Nica Pierce begins to wonder whether Chucky is real after all.
Rodney Carrington: Here Comes The Truth - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Raunchy country comic Rodney Carrington is back and quick to point out he's gone through changes, poking fun at sex, relationships and gaining weight
Bonus Family (Bonusfamiljen) - Season 1 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Vera Vitali, Erik Johansson, Fedrik Hallgren
A new couple, their exes and their children navigate the emotional challenges and tricky logistics of blended family life in this Swedish dramedy.
It Was Fifty Years Ago Today! The Beatles: Sgt Pepper And Beyond
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Steve Diggle, Pete Best, Freda Kelly
Featuring rare archival Beatles footage, this rockumentary explores the making of what would become one of the most iconic albums of all time.
Chelsea - Season 2 - Netflix Original - New Episodes Weekly
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Exciting guests, timely topics, global destinations. Chelsea returns with a fresh new format, bringing her bold perspective to a changed world.
ID-0 - Season 1 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
In the midst of a field exercise operating I-Machines, Alliance Academy student Maya Mikuri is thrown into an entirely different kind of adventure.
Kibaoh Klashers - Season 2
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Ben Diskin, Cherami Leigh, Dakota Basseri
Young beetle Dylan and his friends Hailey and Ollie team up to compete against tough opponents in the exciting, high-octane sport of Battle Blading.
Once Upon a Time - Season 6
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Ginnifer Goodwin, Jennifer Morrison, Lana Parrilla
In this fantasy series, a young woman is drawn to a small Maine town and discovers that it’s filled with elements of the fairy tale world.
Scandal - Season 7
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Kerry Washington, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield
A powerful team of Washington, D.C. lawyers makes scandals disappear while handling government crises and coping with problems of their own.
Skylanders Academy - Season 2 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Justin Long, Ashley Tisdale, Jonathan Banks
In Season 2, Spyro tries to prove he has superpowers, a new cadet arrives at the Academy, Eruptor discovers a new skill and much more.
Suburra - Season 1 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Alessandro Borghi, Giacomo Ferrara, Eduardo Valdarini
In a new series, a seaside town near Rome becomes a gambling paradise -- and a battleground for a powerful family, the mafia and corrupt politicians.
The Death and Life of Marsha P. Johnson - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
The police ruled Marsha P. Johnson's death a suicide. This documentary challenges their claim while honoring the LGBT activist's life and legacy.
Word Party - Season 3 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Bailey, Franny, Kip and Lulu help preschoolers learn new words while they have fun starting a band, playing games, learning about friendship and more.
Chris Brown: Welcome To My Life
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Chris Brown
Featuring interviews, concert footage and behind-the-scenes access, this documentary delivers fans an all-access look at the life of Chris Brown.
Wolves
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Michael Shannon, Carla Gugino, Taylor John Smith
A promising high school basketball player has his eye on an Ivy League scholarship. But his father’s secret addictions could ruin everything.
Christina P: Mother Inferior - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Christina Pazsitzky hits Seattle with a biting dose of reality, telling truths about her childhood, getting older and the horrors of giving birth.
New Netflix Releases October 11- 20
Goosebumps
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Jack Black, Dylan Minnette, Odeya Rush
A teen is glum about moving to a small town until he falls for his new neighbor. But her dad is a horror writer whose scary world soon turns real.
Ali G Indahouse
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Gambon, Charles Dance
Wannabe gangsta rapper Ali G takes a stand against the demolition of his beloved John Nike Leisure Centre and gets elected to Parliament.
Dynasty - Season 1 - Netflix Original - New Episodes Weekly
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Elizabeth Gillies, Nathalie Kelley, Grant Show
It's lifestyles of the rich, famous and evil in Aaron Spelling's classic 1980s primetime soap opera. In Season 1, oil baron Blake Carrington marries Krystle, and his daughter, Fallon, weds Jeff Colby to save the business from ruin.
Fe de etarras - Netflix Film
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Javier Cámara, Gorka Otxoa, Miren Ibarruren, Julián López
In this comedy, a dysfunctional group of armed ETA separatists awaits an elusive phone call while the rest of Spain celebrates a World Cup victory.
Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang
IMDB (unavailable)/ Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Emma Thompson, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Rhys Ifans
When Nanny McPhee arrives at the Green farm, she uses magic and discipline to help frazzled Mrs. Green run things while her husband fights in the war.
Riverdale - Season 2 - Netflix Original - New Episodes Weekly
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes
If Jason Blossom’s murder revealed the slimy underbelly beneath Riverdale’s surface, as we enter season two, the shooting of Fred Andrews threatens to plunge the entire town into utter darkness.
The Kite Runner
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Khalid Abdalla, Homayoun Ershadi, Shaun Toub
A privileged Afghan man living in the United States returns to his war-ravaged homeland to try to repay a debt to a loyal childhood friend.
Dragons' Den - Season 14
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Evan Davis, Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden
Would-be tycoons seek investment money by pitching products to a lineup of five wealthy business leaders in exchange for equity in their companies.
El Especial de Alex Fernández, el Especial - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
From a Mexico City theme park, energetic stand-up Alex Fernández riffs on music, cheap toys, insecurity and other fun things about growing up.
Kingdom Of Us - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Seven siblings sift through home videos and diaries to piece together clues to their father's traumatic death in this poignant documentary.
MINDHUNTER - Season 1 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv
An agent in the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit develops profiling techniques as he pursues notorious serial killers and rapists.
Super Monsters - Season 1 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Six preschool kids whose parents are the world's most famous monsters try to master their special powers while preparing for kindergarten.
Supernatural - Season 12
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Mark Sheppard
Siblings Dean and Sam crisscross the country, investigating paranormal activity and picking fights with demons, ghosts and monsters.
The Babysitter - Netflix Film
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Bella Thorne, Robbie Arnell, Andrew Bachelor, Judah Lewis, Samara Weaving, Hana Mae Lee
When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult -- and they'll stop at nothing to keep him quiet.
The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) - Netflix Film
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, Dustin Hoffman
Gathering for an event commemorating their artist father, three adult siblings navigate their difficult relationships with him and each other.
Voltron: Legendary Defender - Season 4 - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
With Shiro back at the Castleship, Keith makes a choice that causes a rift between him and Team Voltron. As Allura and team focus on building the Voltron Coalition, Prince Lotor’s plans start to take shape.
Jane The Virgin - Season 4 - New Episodes Weekly
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Yael Grobglas
After vowing to remain chaste until marriage, Jane Villanueva learns she’s pregnant due to a medical slip-up and has to rethink her future.
This is Not What I Expected
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Takeshi Kaneshiro, Dongyu Zhou, Yi-zhou Sun
An obsessive CEO of a company meets a ragged chef by chance. They are drawn closer together because of their love for delicacies, yet their personalities clash big time.
Learning to Drive
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Patricia Clarkson, Ben Kingsley, Grace Gummer
As her marriage dissolves, a Manhattan writer takes driving lessons from a Sikh instructor with marriage troubles of his own. In each other's company they find the courage to get back on the road and the strength to take the wheel.
LEGO: City - Season 1
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Minifigures. Maximum adventure. The world of LEGO: City comes to life with police chases, jungle adventures and more.
Money
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Jesse Williams, Frederic Lehne, Kellan Lutz Two corporate spies with a $5 million haul for selling secrets are held hostage by a thief, triggering a game of cat and mouse to gain the upper hand.
West Coast Customs - Season 6
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Ryan Friedlinghaus, Hunter Clancey
West Coast Customs, A mecca for well-heeled car lovers, stars as their team creates some of the most luxurious, outrageous vehicles on the planet.
What We Did on Our Holiday
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Rosamund Pike, David Tennant, Billy Connolly
Doug and Abi take their kids on a family vacation. Surrounded by relatives, the kids innocently reveal the ins and outs of their family life and many intimate details about their parents.
Deep Undercover Collection: Collection 1
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Dave B. Mitchell, Damon O'Daniel, Michael Fleeman
Deep Undercover is a true crimes series from writer and producer Joe Pistone, the real "Donnie Brasco." Each episode tells the story of a different undercover operation from the POV of the undercover officers involved.
Patton Oswalt: Annihilation - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Comedian Patton Oswalt takes the stage in Chicago to discuss the current political climate, social media angst and using humor to work through grief.
Slasher: Guilty Party
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Katie McGrath, Brandon Jay McLaren, Steve Byers
Many years after the grisly slaying of her parents, a woman revisits her hometown, only to find that a new serial killer is re-creating past crimes.
EDtv
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman, Geoffrey Blake
A video store clerk agrees to have his life filmed by a camera crew for a television show.
War of the Worlds
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Miranda Otto
A divorced dockworker is forced to become the protezctive father he’s never been when spaceships invade Earth and the danger mounts by the hour
1922 - Netflix Film
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Molly Parker, Thomas Jane, Dylan Schmid
A farmer pens a confession admitting to his wife's murder, but her death is just the beginning of a macabre tale of guilt-driven psychological terror.
Do the Right Thing
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee
Director Spike Lee chronicles trivial events that bring festering racial tensions to the surface on a sweltering day in a Brooklyn neighborhood.
Haters Back Off - Season 2 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Colleen Ballinger, Steve Little, Angela Kinsey, Erik Stocklin
Left all alone after a disastrous night, Miranda tries to win back her family, build on her viral momentum and take her magic to Broadway.
One of Us - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
When three Hasidic Jews leave their ultra-Orthodox community to join the secular world, they experience ostracism, lost relationships and even danger.
The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate del Castillo Story - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Mexican superstar actress Kate del Castillo reveals her untold story of the encounter with the most- wanted drug lord in the world, El Chapo.
Wheelman - Netflix Film
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Frank Grillo, Garret Dillashunt, Caitlin Carmichael
The getaway driver in a botched robbery puts his skills and smarts to the test when he receives shocking orders from an unknown caller.
New Netflix Releases October 21 - 31
The Vampire Diaries - Season 8
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Nina Dobrev, Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder
Trapped in the adolescent bodies, feuding vampire brothers Stefan and Damon vie for the affection of captivating teenager Elena.
The Hunt - Season 1
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: David Attenborough, Damien Boisseau
The fascinating relationship between predators and their prey, and the strategies predators use to catch their food and prey use to escape death.
Wanted - Season 1 - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Todd Levi, Veronica Nwave, Geraldine Hakewil
Polar-opposite strangers Lola and Chelsea become partners on the run when they witness a murder involving dirty cops and are framed for the crime.
Wanted - Season 2 - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Cast: Geraldine Hakewill, Nicholas Bell, Anthony Phelan
Lola and Chelsea go to Thailand on a rescue mission that proves more dangerous than they expected, leading them to New Zealand in search of plan B.
Godzilla
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno, Maria Pitillo
A team of experts -- including a biologist and two scientists -- must stop an oversized lizard from destroying all of Manhattan.
The Final Master
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Fan Liao, Jia Song, Wenli Jiang
A Wing Chun master has to defeat 8 martial arts schools to open his own school, yet he has become a chess piece to the local power dynamics.
Friday the 13th: Part 4: The Final Chapter
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton, Corey Feldman
Hockey-masked psychopath Jason is back in business at Camp Crystal Lake in the fourth (but far from final) chapter of the popular horror franchise.
Friday the 13th: Part 5: A New Beginning
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Melanie Kinnaman, John Shepherd, Anthony
Barrile Still haunted by his past, Tommy Jarvis - who, as a child, killed Jason Voorhees - wonders if the serial killer is connected to a series of brutal murders occurring in and around the secluded halfway house where he now lives.
Friday the 13th: Part 6: Jason Lives
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Thom Matthews, Jennifer Cooke, David Kagen
When Tommy -- who killed Jason as a child -- digs up the psychopath to make sure he’s dead, he finds a well-rested Jason ready to spill blood again.
Friday the 13th: Part 7: The New Blood
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Jennifer Banko, John Otrin, Susan Blu
Jason is released from his watery grave at the bottom of Crystal Lake by a telekinetic teen who returned to the site where her dad supposedly drowned.
Iceman
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Timothy Hutton, Lindsay Crouse, John Lone
A prehistoric Neanderthal man found frozen in ice is revived by an arctic exploration team, who then attempt to use him for their own scientific means.
Strange Weather
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Holly Hunter, Carrie Coon, Kim Coates
A grieving mother takes a road trip with her friend to confront the man who, she believes, stole her late son’s business idea to get rich.
Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Acclaimed filmmaker Griffin Dunne explores the extraordinary life of his aunt, Joan Didion, one of the most influential American writers alive today.
Life in Pieces - Season 2
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Colin Hanks, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski
The experiences of three generations in one American family are recounted in short stories that reveal the lives and loves of their quirky clan.
Stranger Things 2 - Netflix Original
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard
It's been nearly a year since Will's strange disappearance and his dramatic return to Hawkins. But life's hardly back to normal. Not even close.
Judah Friedlander: America Is The Greatest Country In The United States - Netflix Original
IMDB (unavailable) / Rotten Tomatoes (unavailable)
Deadpan comic and self-proclaimed world champion Judah Friedlander performs over several nights in New York, explaining why America is No. 1.
Ben's at Home
IMDB / Rotten Tomatoes
Cast: Dan Abramovici, Jim Annan, Rob Baker
Heartbroken and cynical after he's dumped by his girlfriend, Ben makes the unusual decision never to leave his house again.