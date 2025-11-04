Please complete your profile to unlock commenting and other important features.

User AvatarBuild your avatar
Please select your date of birth for special perks on your birthday. Your username will be your unique profile link and will be publicly used in comments.
MTL Blog Pro

This is a Pro feature.

Time to level up your local game with MTL Blog Pro.

Pro

$5/month

$40/year

  • Everything in the Free plan
  • Ad-free reading and browsing
  • Unlimited access to all content including AI summaries
  • Directly support our local and national reporting and become a Patron
  • Cancel anytime.
For Pro members only Pro
Summary

Old Age Security payments are coming and some Quebec seniors can get over $800 this month

Payment amounts saw an increase last month

A hand holding Canadian money.

November brings another Old Age Security payment for taxpayers across the province, and this month's deposit reflects the most recent rate adjustment linked to inflation.

Project007| Dreamstime
Contributor

Heads up, Quebec seniors. November brings another Old Age Security payment for taxpayers across the province, and this month's deposit reflects the most recent rate adjustment linked to inflation.

OAS payments are managed by Service Canada and provide monthly financial support to Canadians aged 65 and older. These deposits typically arrive during the final week of each month and form a key part of retirement income for millions of seniors.

The latest quarterly adjustment took effect in October, which increased OAS amounts to help offset rising living costs. November's payment will reflect those higher rates for the second month in a row.

Whether you're already receiving OAS or nearing eligibility, here's what Quebec seniors need to know about November's payment amounts, eligibility, and how the program works.

What is Old Age Security?

Old Age Security is Canada's main federal pension program for seniors. It pays monthly benefits to eligible residents aged 65 and up, regardless of employment history or past contributions. OAS is separate from the Canada Pension Plan.

Most seniors are automatically enrolled, with Service Canada sending a confirmation letter shortly before payments begin.

The OAS program also includes additional support for low-income seniors, which may be added on top of the base pension for those who qualify.

Who can receive Old Age Security?

To qualify for OAS payments, you must:

• Be 65 or older
• Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident at the time your application is approved
• Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18

If you live outside Canada now, you can still receive OAS if you lived in the country for at least 20 years after turning 18 and were a citizen or legal resident when you left.

High-income seniors may have part of their OAS reduced through the OAS recovery tax. For 2025, the clawback begins if your annual income is above $148,541 for those aged 65 to 74, or $154,196 for seniors 75 and older.

More about OAS eligibility

How to apply for OAS payments

Many Canadians are enrolled in OAS automatically, but not everyone. Most people receive a letter from Service Canada around age 64 that confirms when their payments will begin and outlines their options. If you get this letter, you usually do not need to apply.

If you are not enrolled automatically, you will have to submit an application. Payments can begin the month after you turn 65, but you can choose to delay receiving OAS until as late as age 70. Waiting increases the monthly amount for life, since each month of deferral raises your eventual payment.

Those who may qualify for linked programs, such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) or other allowances, should know that some of these require a separate application.

You can apply for OAS in one of the following ways:

Online: Through your My Service Canada Account. Have your documents and personal information ready before starting.

By mail or in person: Fill out the forms for OAS and submit them with the required documents to Service Canada by mail or at a Service Canada office.

More about applying for OAS

How much is the OAS payment for November?

OAS payments are reviewed every January, April, July, and October to help keep pace with inflation. Rates increased by 0.7% this fall.

Here are the current maximum monthly OAS amounts:

• Ages 65 to 74: $740.05
• Ages 75 and over: $814.52

These are the maximum amounts. What you receive depends on how long you have lived in Canada. You need 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18 to receive the full amount.

More about OAS payment amounts

Is OAS taxable?

Yes. Old Age Security counts as taxable income in Canada and must be reported at tax time. Service Canada does not automatically withhold taxes, so seniors can request voluntary tax deductions if they prefer smaller tax bills in April.

More about OAS and your taxes

When is the November OAS payment arriving?

The next OAS payment will be deposited on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.

If you are signed up for direct deposit, it should land in your bank account that day. Cheques may take longer to arrive, and seniors are encouraged to switch to direct deposit to avoid delivery delays.

Following November, the final OAS payment of the year will arrive on Monday, December 22, 2025.

More about OAS payment dates

From Your Site Articles
old age securitygovernment paymentsgovernment of canada benefits
MontrealMoneyMoney
  • Montreal Staff
  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

Montreal Jobs New

Post jobView more jobs

Here's how much Montreal's new mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada will earn per year

Her previous job paid her more...

How the 'average' Quebec salary compares to every other Canadian province right now

Plenty of provinces are taking home more.

8 short and sweet road trips from Montreal that aren't Mont Tremblant

Visit these spots in 3 hours or less. 🚗

Here's how every Montreal borough voted in the 2025 municipal election

Some districts are still too close to call.

Get your boots out: Montreal's first snowfall of the season is expected this week

November's not messing around.

This magical town near Montreal is like wandering through a Scottish Christmas village

You'll feel like you've stepped into a holiday movie. 🎄✨

Quebec's best workplaces were revealed and one company has a 100% employee happiness score

Thinking of switching jobs in 2026?