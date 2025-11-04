Old Age Security payments are coming and some Quebec seniors can get over $800 this month
Payment amounts saw an increase last month
Heads up, Quebec seniors. November brings another Old Age Security payment for taxpayers across the province, and this month's deposit reflects the most recent rate adjustment linked to inflation.
OAS payments are managed by Service Canada and provide monthly financial support to Canadians aged 65 and older. These deposits typically arrive during the final week of each month and form a key part of retirement income for millions of seniors.
The latest quarterly adjustment took effect in October, which increased OAS amounts to help offset rising living costs. November's payment will reflect those higher rates for the second month in a row.
Whether you're already receiving OAS or nearing eligibility, here's what Quebec seniors need to know about November's payment amounts, eligibility, and how the program works.
What is Old Age Security?
Old Age Security is Canada's main federal pension program for seniors. It pays monthly benefits to eligible residents aged 65 and up, regardless of employment history or past contributions. OAS is separate from the Canada Pension Plan.
Most seniors are automatically enrolled, with Service Canada sending a confirmation letter shortly before payments begin.
The OAS program also includes additional support for low-income seniors, which may be added on top of the base pension for those who qualify.
Who can receive Old Age Security?
To qualify for OAS payments, you must:
• Be 65 or older
• Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident at the time your application is approved
• Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years after turning 18
If you live outside Canada now, you can still receive OAS if you lived in the country for at least 20 years after turning 18 and were a citizen or legal resident when you left.
High-income seniors may have part of their OAS reduced through the OAS recovery tax. For 2025, the clawback begins if your annual income is above $148,541 for those aged 65 to 74, or $154,196 for seniors 75 and older.
How to apply for OAS payments
Many Canadians are enrolled in OAS automatically, but not everyone. Most people receive a letter from Service Canada around age 64 that confirms when their payments will begin and outlines their options. If you get this letter, you usually do not need to apply.
If you are not enrolled automatically, you will have to submit an application. Payments can begin the month after you turn 65, but you can choose to delay receiving OAS until as late as age 70. Waiting increases the monthly amount for life, since each month of deferral raises your eventual payment.
Those who may qualify for linked programs, such as the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) or other allowances, should know that some of these require a separate application.
You can apply for OAS in one of the following ways:
• Online: Through your My Service Canada Account. Have your documents and personal information ready before starting.
• By mail or in person: Fill out the forms for OAS and submit them with the required documents to Service Canada by mail or at a Service Canada office.
How much is the OAS payment for November?
OAS payments are reviewed every January, April, July, and October to help keep pace with inflation. Rates increased by 0.7% this fall.
Here are the current maximum monthly OAS amounts:
• Ages 65 to 74: $740.05
• Ages 75 and over: $814.52
These are the maximum amounts. What you receive depends on how long you have lived in Canada. You need 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18 to receive the full amount.
More about OAS payment amounts
Is OAS taxable?
Yes. Old Age Security counts as taxable income in Canada and must be reported at tax time. Service Canada does not automatically withhold taxes, so seniors can request voluntary tax deductions if they prefer smaller tax bills in April.
When is the November OAS payment arriving?
The next OAS payment will be deposited on Wednesday, November 26, 2025.
If you are signed up for direct deposit, it should land in your bank account that day. Cheques may take longer to arrive, and seniors are encouraged to switch to direct deposit to avoid delivery delays.
Following November, the final OAS payment of the year will arrive on Monday, December 22, 2025.