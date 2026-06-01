Two chic rooftop terrasses in Old Montreal you can experience all summer long
Stunning views, elegant menus and ambiance for days.
Montreal is no stranger to terrasse season. And while the street-level patios are charming, these rooftop spots in Old Montreal take things to a whole new level (pun intended).
Perched above the most historic part of the city, Terrasse Nelligan and Terrasse Place d'Armes are two places where you see the skyline light up gold as the long summer evening turns into a beautiful, balmy night. And that's before you even look at the menu.
Terrasse Nelligan
Address: Hotel Nelligan, Level 5 - 106, rue St-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Terrasse Nelligan brings chic Mediterranean-inspired rooftop dining to the heart of Old Montreal. With panoramic views of the Old Port and the Saint Lawrence River, this elegant destination blends European cool with a refined atmosphere perfect for summer lunches, full dinner experiences or weekend brunch.
From fresh seafood and elevated plates to indulgent offerings like caviar paired with champagne, signature cocktails and curated wines, every detail feels thoughtfully elevated. On weekends, DJ sets add to the vibrant ambiance while keeping the focus on the sophisticated dining experience that makes Terrasse Nelligan a standout rooftop destination.
Terrasse Place d'Armes
Address: Hotel Place d'Armes, Level 8 - 55, rue Saint-Jacques, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: At Terrasse Place d'Armes, golden hour hits differently. Perched eight storeys above the city, this rooftop hot spot offers panoramic views of both Old Montreal and downtown, making it one of the most stunning places to soak in the city all summer long.
From signature cocktails to a fresh seasonal menu, every detail is designed for long summer evenings with a view. Whether you're stopping by for sunset drinks, dinner with friends or weekend brunch, Terrasse Place d'Armes blends effortless elegance with one of the best rooftop atmospheres in Montreal.
One of the best parts of summer in Montreal is getting to unwind on a terrasse with delicious flavours and your favourite people. But if you're looking to elevate the experience (literally), you can't go past these stunning terrasses in Old Montreal.
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