Canada's #1 big city to live in is a colourful, charming spot near Montreal
Time to relocate, Montrealers? 👀🌸
If you've been daydreaming about leaving Montreal for greener pastures (or at least a better quality of life), you might want to reconsider how far you're willing to go. Because according to a major new ranking, the best big city to live in Canada isn't on the other side of the country — it's practically next door.
Last week, The Globe and Mail released its third annual Most Livable Cities ranking, and this year's edition is the most comprehensive yet. The publication analyzed 454 Canadian cities with populations over 10,000, evaluating them across 58 different variables spanning 10 major categories: economy, housing, demographics, health care, safety, education, community, amenities, transportation, and climate.
This year, The Globe introduced population filters too, dividing the 454 cities into four categories based on size: small (10,000-29,999), mid-sized (30,000-99,999), large (100,000-499,999), and major (500,000+).
Of all the 454 cities examined, Ottawa ranked fourth overall. But here's what makes that particularly impressive: it's also the highest-ranked city in the major category, meaning Ottawa beat every other big city in Canada — Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, and Winnipeg included.
For Montrealers, that's especially convenient. The best major Canadian city to live in is less than a two-hour drive away.
Now, before you start picturing yourself strolling along the Rideau Canal with a BeaverTail in hand, it's worth noting that Ottawa's top ranking doesn't mean it's perfect. Far from it, actually.
The nation's capital scored surprisingly low in several key categories. It ranked 296th out of 454 cities for safety, 387th for housing affordability, and 408th for climate — confirming what anyone who's experienced an Ottawa winter already knows.
So how did Ottawa claim the top spot among major cities despite these weaknesses? Well, it's all about balance.
Ottawa performed significantly better than its counterparts in other crucial categories: 12th for education, 18th for amenities, 27th for demographics, 35th for health care, and 48th for transportation. When you average it all out across the 58 variables The Globe examined, Ottawa's overall distribution propelled it to the top of the major cities category.
The ranking also revealed an interesting geographic trend: B.C. absolutely dominated the overall top 10. Three of the top four cities are in the Greater Vancouver Area — North Vancouver took first place overall, West Vancouver claimed second, and Pitt Meadows landed in third. Vancouver proper rounded out the top 10 in ninth place, with New Westminster and White Rock also making appearances.
Oakville, Ontario ranked sixth, Regina, Saskatchewan, came in seventh, and Quispamsis, New Brunswick, took eighth place, proving that livability isn't exclusively a West Coast phenomenon.
For Montrealers eyeing the top 10, one thing is clear: Ottawa is by far the closest option. The rest require either a cross-country move or a relocation to southern Ontario.
Looking at the complete list, Quebec didn't fare quite as well as B.C. or Ontario. Quebec City ranked 14th overall among the 454 cities examined and 4th in the major cities category — trailing only Ottawa, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.
Montreal, on the other hand, was nowhere to be seen in the top 10 major cities — a notable absence for a metropolis that often touts its quality of life. Several Montreal-area suburbs did crack the top 100 of the overall rankings, including Boucherville (24th), Westmount (49th), Mont-Royal (50th), and Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville (66th), but the city itself lagged behind in The Globe's livability metrics.
The methodology is rigorous. The Globe weighted categories by perceived importance — housing and health care, for instance, received heavier weights than transportation and climate — and incorporated new variables this year, including heating and cooling degree days to measure energy costs, and metrics around public trust in the health care system.
For Montrealers contemplating a move, Ottawa presents an interesting option. Yes, the winters are brutal, and housing isn't cheap (though it's worth noting Montreal likely didn't fare much better on that front).
But Ottawa offers the infrastructure and opportunities of a major city, federal government job security, and enough outdoor activities — from Gatineau Park to the multi-use trail system — to keep you busy year-round.
The city's size also means your experience varies dramatically depending on where you live. Some neighbourhoods feel almost suburban, while others pulse with urban energy, from the ByWard Market's food scene to the National Arts Centre's world-class performances.
Of course, if the capital doesn't appeal, that Greater Vancouver Area sweep suggests British Columbia might be worth the cross-country trek.
But for Montrealers looking for a change without completely uprooting their lives, Ottawa's top ranking among major cities is worth a serious look. After all, how often can you say the best big city in Canada is just a a two-ish-hour drive away?