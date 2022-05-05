Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Parks Canada Is Hiring Administration Positions & You Could Earn Up To $66,000

There are 10+ positions available right now!

Parks Canada sign in Banff National Park of Canada, Right: Lake Louise, Alberta.

Zeljkokcanmore | Dreamstime, Helena Bilkova | Dreamstime

Working for the Government of Canada has it's perk, and you can totally snag a role right now! Parks Canada is currently hiring for various administrative positions and many pay up to $66,000!

With Canada being home to so many stunning national parks, who wouldn't want to work amongst nature? Well, you could!

"The Parks Canada team is a group of passionate people who are committed to protecting and enhancing Canada's outstanding natural and cultural resources. We administer a network of national parks, national marine conservation areas, and national historic sites in every region of the country!" Parks Canada stated.

If this sounds like something right up your alley, then here are the positions currently looking to be filled:

  • Administrative Assistant (Finance, Human Resources, Operations & Visitor Experience)
  • Executive Assistant I
  • Administrative Services Officer I
  • Finance and Administration Officer I
  • Human Resources Assistant I
  • Compensation Advisor I
  • Executive Assistant II
  • Administrative Services Officer II
  • Accounting Operations/Budget Officer
  • Finance and Administration Officer II
  • Human Resources Assistant II
  • Compensation Advisor II
  • Information Management Officer
The salary range for the Parks Canada positions are $50,980 to $66,089 and the job comes with an array of benefits, too!

"Parks Canada employees have free access to all of our national parks, national historic sites, and national marine conservation areas across the country!," Parks Canada wrote in the job listing.

Additionally, employees can enjoy an array of benefits including: medical insurance, drug insurance, dental insurance, disability insurance, pension plan, and so much more.

The best part of it all? You don't need a university degree to apply.

In order to be eligible, all candidates must be authorized to work in Canada, and have a secondary school diploma.

Parks Canada is also looking for applicants who have experience in Microsoft Office Suite and experience in providing administrative support services.

Parks Canada Administrative Roles

Salary: $50,980 to $66,089

Company: Parks Canada Agency

Who Should Apply: Canadian citizens, residents, or persons authorized to work in Canada with a high school diploma and Microsoft Office Suite experience.

Apply here

