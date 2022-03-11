Trending Topics

This Park Near Montreal Has A 60-Foot Waterfall & Hiking Trails Galore

With spring just around the corner, and the weather looking up, now is the perfect time to explore this beautiful province. While there are countless things to do in Montreal, you can escape the hustle and bustle of the city at this stunning Quebec park, which offers an array of hiking trails, and a gorgeous 60-foot waterfall.

The Chute-à-Bull regional park is located in Saint-Côme, Quebec, only an hour and a half from Montreal, and is the ideal spot for a much-needed outdoor adventure.

The drive up is stunning, however, nothing compares to the beautiful trails of Chute-à-Bull. The park offers 6 kilometres of hiking trails that border the Boule river. It's recommended you wear a good pair of hiking boots, but other than that, the park is suitable for anyone and everyone from families to hiking pros — it's even pet friendly!

Throughout the hike, you can stop and enjoy the stillness and wildlife of Saint-Côme — truly allowing you to become one with nature. The highlight of it all? The park's 60-foot waterfall.

After reaching the top of the trail, you'll find an impressive waterfall that allows you to plunge into a place of pure relaxation. During the summertime, be sure to pack those swimsuits and get your feet wet as you get up close and personal with the waterfall.

As for the wintertime, the waterfall freezes up, becoming a total winter wonderland that's totally worth setting your sights on.

You can also take in some of Chute-à-Bull's history, which has a replica of the original village bridge. Not only will you be able to relax and rejuvenate, but you'll take in the history of a totally new region of Quebec.

Chute-à-Bull Regional Park

Price: Free!

Address: Chute-à-Bull Regional Park, Saint-Côme, QC — Access by route 342 north & Rang des Vennes.

Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a quick escape from the city for some time with nature, then the Chute-à-Bull regional park is the ideal spot to do just that. With 6 kilometres of hiking trails and a 60-foot waterfall to enjoy, it's the ultimate day trip you've been looking for.

