6 Government Of Canada Jobs In Quebec That Pay $100,000+
If you're looking for a job with the Government of Canada that pays well, then we've got you covered. The federal government is looking to fill countless positions across Quebec in departments including Health Canada, Parks Canada, and the Canadian Security Intelligence Service.
In addition to scoring a job with the Canadian government, you'll also be making quite the salary. Each position offers very competitive compensation, with one position offering nearly $150,000 per year.
It's worth noting that all federal jobs require candidates to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. So, if you're eligible, and are looking to snag a role with the Government of Canada, then apply away!
Program Manager, Underwater Archaeology
Salary: $100,531 to $114,948
Company: Parks Canada Agency
Who Should Apply: The Indigenous Affairs and Cultural Heritage Directorate of Parks Canada is looking to fill the position of program manager in various locations. Parks Canada is seeking a strong leader to direct and manage the agency’s team of underwater archaeologists and to set the research agenda for the future.
Applicants must have a graduate degree from a recognized university with an accepted specialization in a field relevant to the position. A security clearance and driver's license would be required. The deadline to apply is April 26, 2022.
Technical Officer
Salary: $84,050 - $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: The CSIS is seeking applicants for a career in technology in the regional offices of the Service. Responsibilities include planning and leading information collective activities and technical analyses on data related to intelligence gathering and collaborating with the policy centre in order to develop, design, test, and evaluate new as well as existing systems.
An undergraduate degree and three years of experience or a technologist diploma with four years of experience are required for this position. The deadline to apply is May 12, 2022.
IT Team Leader
Salary: $88,683 to $110,182
Company: Fisheries and Oceans Canada - Information Management & Technology Services
Who Should Apply: Fisheries and Oceans Canada are looking for dynamic individuals to be part of its team of IT professionals. Positions are currently available in Sidney, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Moncton, St. John's, Dartmouth, Burlington, Ottawa, Sania, Mont-Joli, and Québec.
Eligible candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in computer science, information technology, information management or another specialty relevant to the position. Applications are being accepted up until April 24, 2022.
Director, Operational Services
Salary: $125,900 to $148,100
Company: Transportation Safety Board of Canada
Who Should Apply: Candidates will be responsible for the management and provision of a broad range of specialized operational services including deploying engineering and human factors investigators, ensuring sound investigation project management and supporting efficient and effective communications with stakeholders and the media.
In order to be considered, applicants must have a degree from a recognized university in a field related to the position. A security clearance would be required, and the deadline to apply is April 27, 2022.
Regional Regulatory Affairs Specialist
Salary: $93,435 to $112,829
Company: Health Canada
Who Should Apply: Health Canada is looking for a senior corporate regulatory compliance specialist to work in its health products and food branch department. The position is open to candidates in Edmonton, Burnaby, Winnipeg, Halifax, Ottawa, Toronto, Montreal, and other Québec locations.
In order to be considered, applicants must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with acceptable specialization in health sciences, pharmacology, microbiology, biochemistry or similar specialties. Candidates must also be willing to undergo a "reliability status" security clearance. The deadline to apply is April 25, 2022.
Technology Professionals, Operational Support
Salary: $84,050 - $102,250
Company: Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS)
Who Should Apply: The CSIS is looking for technology professionals who can tackle diverse challenges in a unique environment. Individuals who have the following skills in specialized streams such as engineering, networking, IT security, and mechanical and electronics technologies will be considered.
The position is open to candidates in Burnaby, Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal. You must be a Canadian citizen to apply and have an undergraduate or Master's degree or Technologist diploma. The deadline to apply is June 29, 2022.
