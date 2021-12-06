PayPal Is Going To Start Charging Canadians For 'Inactivity' Soon — Here's How To Avoid It
The "inactivity fee" is being implemented on December 15.
If you have a PayPal account that you haven't used in a while, it may be time to change that because the company is implementing an "inactivity fee" as of December 15. And who wants to lose money, right?
For those wondering how to avoid this and how much the fee is, we've got the answers for you.
"The User Agreement permits PayPal to assess a fee to eligible inactive accounts. Only eligible accounts with no activity in the previous 12 months will be charged an inactivity service fee," PayPal wrote on its website.
So, if you haven't used your account in 2021 and have less than $20 in your account, the fee will reduce your balance to $0. However, if you have more than $20 in your account, you will be charged a maximum of $20.
Note that PayPal has indicated that those who have no money in their account will not be affected by these inactivity penalties.
Luckily, there are several easy ways to avoid being charged this fee. Here are your options according to PayPal's website:
- Log-in to your account; or
- Shop wherever PayPal is accepted; or
- Send money to friends & family, or vendors for goods & services; or
- Withdraw money from your account; or
- Donate to a charity with your account
All you have to do is take one of these steps to save yourself some money. Make sure to act fast, you don't want to be surprised when you see $20 missing in your account.