Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
amber alert quebec

People Have Something To Say About That 3 a.m. Quebec Amber Alert Lifted 25 Minutes Later

The three-year-old was found "safe and sound." But there are mixed reactions to the middle-of-the-night alert.

Senior Editor
Sûreté du Québec uniform patch.

Sûreté du Québec uniform patch.

Sûreté du Québec - page officielle. | Facebook | Facebook

Authorities set off a Quebec amber alert at about 2:58 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, after an alleged kidnapping of a three-year-old in Sainte-Adèle in the Laurentides region. The alert stated that a 21-year-old suspect was believed to have "fled on foot" with the child at 9:00 p.m. on May 24.

Police lifted the amber alert about 25 minutes after it went out. According to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the suspect and three-year-old were found "safe and sound" in the same town where they disappeared.

The circumstances of the incident led some on social media to question the need to send out a middle-of-the-night alert to residents' phones. Others defended the measure.

"Quebec is awake now. Why do I get an alert at 3 a.m. for a kidnapping that is not even in my area?" asked one person in response to the SQ tweet announcing the end of the alert.

Another person calculated it would take 16 hours on foot to reach Montreal from Sainte-Adèle. "Was it necessary to wake up all of Quebec at 3:00 a.m.?" they asked. "Especially since we couldn't even identify [the suspect] if we saw [them]?"

One Twitter user presented the scenario of an "overworked surgeon" shaken from slumber by an alert. "The next day, tired, you make a major medical mistake that ruins the rest of someone's life. Roughly waking people up is not a game..."

They presented no evidence such a thing has ever occurred.

Many others defended the late-night alert.

"'Silent' mode exists on all [f******] cell phones," one Twitter user wrote in response to criticism.

"I don't have children, never wanted any, and have no particular attachment to them," another person said in a post. "But you can wake me up any time for an Amber Alert, and I become a mama bear when tragedies like the one in Texas yesterday happen," they wrote referring to a mass shooting in an elementary school that killed 21 people, including 19 children. "Kids are the future, period."

Someone else put it simply: "Human Life > Sleep 👈🏻"

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...