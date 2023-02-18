Pink Is Officially Coming To Montreal This November
It's time to "Get The Party Started!" 🎶
It's time to 'Raise Your Glass' because pop icon Pink is officially coming to Montreal this year. In celebration of the release of Pink's ninth studio album, Trustfall, the singer also announced a North American tour.
Pink will embark on a 14-city tour, beginning on October 12 in Sacramento, California. The rockstar will touch Canadian soil on October 20 for her Vancouver show before returning on November 1 for her stopover in Montreal.
A Toronto date has yet to be announced, which is a rare occurrence when it comes to international artists touring Canada.
Pink will perform live at Montreal's Centre Bell alongside special guests, Grouplove and Kidcutup.
The star will likely perform hits off of her latest album along with many of her classic tunes including 'Just Give Me A Reason', 'Lady Marmalade', 'So What', 'What About Us', and 'Just Like Fire', to name a few.
This leg of the 'Trustfall' tour will end on November 18 in Orlando. General on-sale tickets for Pink's upcoming tour officially go on sale on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 10 a.m.
The VIP Package Presale on Ticketmaster will run from February 21 at 10 a.m. until February 23 at 10 a.m. Official Platinum Seats will also become available for purchase between February 21 at 10 a.m. and February 24 at 9:40 a.m.
