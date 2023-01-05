Sam Smith Is Officially Coming To Montreal This Summer
It's part of their 'GLORIA' tour with Jessie Reyez.
Sam Smith will be performing in Montreal this summer as part of their first major tour in three years. The British pop star is bringing Canadian singer and songwriter Jessie Reyez along as a special guest. The duo performs on Smith's forthcoming album, 'GLORIA.'
The Bell Centre show, slated for August 12, will live showcase Grammy-nominated hits, like “Unholy” ft. Kim Petras, which was No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for nearly a month and has amassed over one billion combined global streams.
Smith is releasing their fourth studio album, 'GLORIA,' on January 27, featuring collabs with Petras, Reyez, Koffee, and Ed Sheeran. The album tour kicks off six months later.
"This is going to be so special, it has been too long sailors! Can't wait to see all your gorgeous faces and celebrate the era of GLORIA together," Smith wrote in a post on Instagram.
They revealed that passwords for access to limited pre-sale tickets would be posted to their Instagram stories on January 11. Tickets for the Montreal show go on pre-sale for fans starting that Wednesday and open to the general public on January 13.
The GLORIAtour is Smith's first return to the big stage since 2019. The multi-platinum artist has over 35 million adjusted album sales, 250 million single sales and 45 billion career streams.
"GLORIA got me through some dark times and was a beacon for me in my life. I hope it can be that for you," Smith said.