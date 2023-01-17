Madonna Is Officially Coming To Montreal This Summer
The Celebration Tour will be making a stop at the Bell Centre.
Okay, it's happening. Everyone stay calm as none other than the Queen of Pop, Madonna will officially be touching down in Montreal this summer.
The icon herself will be embarking on The Celebration Tour and stopping in Montreal on August 19, 2023, at the Bell Centre.
The 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15th, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. Madonna will take the show back to the U.S. before returning to Canada on August 13 for her show in Toronto.
Madonna will conclude The Celebration Tour's North American leg on October 7 in Sin City before venturing off to Europe. Per the "Vogue" singer's website, The Celebration Tour will also offer a one-of-a-kind experience with special guest Bob the Drag Queen across all dates on the global tour.
The tour is set to explore Madonna's career over the last four decades, so get ready for non-stop bop after bop. "I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for," Madonna said.
Tickets for Madonna's Montreal show go on sale on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 10 a.m.
In the meantime, Evenko and the Bell Centre are hosting a contest for you to win The Ultimate Night out including a pair of tickets, a night at a hotel and a dinner at the restaurant. In order to participate, visit Evenko's Facebook page.
So, who's ready to witness the queen herself, Madonna?
