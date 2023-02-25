A Pop-Up Sneaker Sale Is Happening In Montreal This March With Over 25 Vendors
Where my sneakerheads at? 👟
If you're a self-proclaimed sneakerhead, then listen up, because you're bound to get a kick out of this event. Stealz514 is hosting its third sneaker and streetwear sale in Montreal on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and this just might be the perfect time to find your sole mate.
The sneaker event will take place at Ruby Foo's Hotel on boul. Decarie from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. — giving you six hours of sneaker buying, trading and selling.
A total of 28 vendors, including Soldeout MTL, Mihasnkrs, Eliiitecity, Unfinished Clothing and Incognito MTL, to name a few, will be in attendance selling and trading top-tier sneaks.
Stealz514 also promises raffles and giveaways — this way you could walk away with more than just a pair of shoes. The sale also includes loads of streetwear and vintage items. Oh, and it's totally free to attend.
Those wanting to get their hands on some of the best of the best from the sale can opt for a $15 VIP pass, payable in cash only at the door. This will grant you one free raffle ticket and 30 minutes of early access to the sneaker event.
The sale offers free parking and is only a five-minute walk from Namur Metro station.
Happy shopping, Montreal.
Sneaker sale in Montreal
When: Saturday, March 4, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Ruby Foo's Hotel — 7655, boul. Decarie, Montreal, QC