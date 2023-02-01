Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour — Sorry Montreal, No Queen B For You (Yet)
Bey added not one but TWO Toronto shows though…
Beyoncé has officially dropped her Renaissance World Tour dates and the queen herself will, unfortunately, not be making a stopover here in Montreal.
The icon has been all the talk lately following her performance in Dubai for the opening of the Atlantis Royal Hotel and let's just say, we're still attempting that 'Drunk In Love' run. Despite not adding any Renaissance songs to her set list, Bey still gave us all a sneak peek into what we can expect from her world tour.
From the ensembles, stage layout, song choices and of course, vocals on vocals, Queen Bey is coming (well, just not to Montreal).
The Renaissance World Tour will begin in Europe — kicking off in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, 2023. Beyoncé will tour Brussels, Cardiff, Paris, London, and Barcelona, to name a few, before making her way back in July.
Bey will start the North American leg of the tour in Toronto with not one, but two back-to-back shows on July 8 and 9 at Rogers Centre. The 'CUFF IT' singer will then head on down to Philadelphia before touring a slew of U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York City, Nashville, Chicago, Las Vegas and Miami.
Beyoncé will return back to Canada for a show in Vancouver on September 11 and will end the tour in New Orleans on September 27.
Catch you next time, Bey.