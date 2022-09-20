P.K. Subban Announced His Retirement From The NHL
"I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup [...] I still dream about it."
P.K. Subban, formerly of the Montreal Canadiens and more recently of the New Jersey Devils, took to social media Tuesday to announce his retirement from the NHL.
"I remember my dreams of playing in the NHL and winning a Stanley Cup, similar to the guys on the Don Cherry Rock'em Sock'em tapes at the end of every volume, with the black eyes, broken bones, and tears of joy. To this day, I still dream about it," Subban wrote in the post.
"However, the end of this chapter is closing and after 13 years in the NHL, I have made the decision to retire."
