PK Subban Shared His Love For Montreal (& Poutine) During His Visit For The Grand Prix
"Coming back to Montreal is always very special to me," PK said.
Montreal's Grand Prix is officially on, and while the esteemed event brings out some major F1 fans, it also attracts high-profile celebs, and athletes alike, including former Montreal Canadiens player, PK Subban.
The former Habs defensemen kicked things off during his visit to the 514 this weekend repping Red Bull who brought together a handful of sponsored athletes including Sergio Perez, Yuki Tsunoda, and Sébastian Toutant for none other than a Zamboni race on the Esplanade of the Olympic Park on June 16.
Despite being a beast on the ice, it seems as if PK Subban wasn't nearly as great a Zamboni driver as he is a hockey player.
The 33-year-old admitted to not being a very good driver in an exclusive interview with Narcity Quebec.
Narcity asked PK a handful of questions where he went on to prove that his love for Montreal, and of course, poutine haven't gone anywhere.
@narcityquebec
P.K. Subban est en ville et il nous parle de son amour pour Montréal...et la poutine! #pksubban #quebec #quebectiktok #narcityquebec #mtl #montreal #mtltiktok #pourtoi
"How do you feel about being back in Montreal, especially during the Grand Prix weekend?"
"I feel as good as it feels to be eating this poutine right now! (Laughs) I haven't had poutine in so long and every time I come back to Montreal, if I have time, I always try to eat it. But coming back to Montreal is always very special to me. I have so many family and friends here.
"It's really special to me because it couldn't be more authentic than this. As an athlete, you can have sponsorships and partnerships with different brands, but Red Bull is an integral part of Formula One racing, and we know how huge F1 is in Montreal and how much anticipation there is for this weekend. So to be able to be here this weekend, representing Red Bull, and to be able to see my friends and family is always amazing."
"Do you have any plans to enjoy your time here and the event?"
"I'm going to try and see as many friends and people as I can, but time is going fast! I arrived last night (Wednesday), and we're already halfway through the day today, so I really want to try and make the most of it and see as many people and do as many things as possible."
"It's been two years since I've been here, so to be able to come back and have three or four days to see my loved ones, I'm going to take advantage of that."
"Exactly what did you miss most about Montreal?"
"The culture. You know, real Montrealers, or people who have lived here, really know what makes Montreal special and that is its culture. The way people live. The way they live their lives, the way they celebrate. Also, the camaraderie between people. It's a very welcoming place."
"[...] To come back now and see that the culture hasn't really changed, yes some things have changed in the city, but the culture has stayed the same. Plus it comes out even more during the Grand Prix weekend, so it's always an exciting time to be here."
"Do you have a favourite poutine 'spot' in town?"
"You know what? There are some really good spots, but I'll take it anywhere I can get it because...I mean, the poutine here is better than anywhere else in the world, in my opinion."
