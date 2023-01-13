P.K. Subban Opened Up About His Love For Montreal & How Playing For The Habs Changed His Life
"I owe so much to the city."
P.K. Subban was honoured during Thursday night's Montreal Canadiens game where fans gave the former Habs player a well-deserved standing ovation.
The NHL star announced last September that he would officially be retiring from hockey after 13 seasons, seven of which he played for the Canadiens. So, a proper farewell at the Bell Centre was certainly fitting.
Prior to appearing in his old stomping grounds, P.K. Subban took to his Instagram Story to answer a couple of fan questions during his drive over to the game. Decked out in a fresh black and white suit, P.K. shed light on his love for Montreal and just how much playing here impacted his life.
"The impact the city and playing in Montreal have had on me in my life, especially my personal life, is monumental," P.K. said. The now 33-year-old was still a teenager when he began his professional career and Subban said much of his growth as an athlete and a person happened right here.
"Living here for seven years and making family friends and long-lasting friendships here — it's had a huge impact on my growth as a person, so I owe a lot to the city and a lot to my family and friends who were supporting my time here."
The former Canadiens defensemen also had a special moment with Carey Price during his on-ice hommage. The duo went in for their iconic triple low-five before sharing a hug that could only be described as an ode to P.K. and Carey's bromance.
