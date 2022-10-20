The Montreal Canadiens Unveiled A Retro-Inspired Jersey That's Trying REALLY Hard
It's also expensive AF.
The Montreal Canadiens introduced a brand new jersey that pays homage to the powder blue colours of the Montreal Expos and they might be doing a bit too much with it. In a press release issued on October 20, the Habs unveiled the limited-edition "Reverse Retro" jersey in collaboration with Adidas. While it's available for preorder, it'll set you back a few hundred bucks.
\u201cOur new #ReverseRetro jersey will be available for preorder while supplies last, as of noon today!\n\n#GoHabsGo https://t.co/hQDa6Udcc1\u201d— Canadiens Montr\u00e9al (@Canadiens Montr\u00e9al) 1666280772
The Reverse Retro jersey, which is part of a league-wide initiative touching on each club's history, ranges from $109.99 for the kid's option all the way to $334.99 for an adult-sized stitched jersey. For those wanting a more affordable option, the standard #22 limited-edition jersey is available for $209.99 and can be pre-ordered on the tricoloresports online store.
The Montreal Canadiens drew inspo from the team's success and city style from back in the late '70s, per the press release. "The primary colour is a powder blue popularized in Montreal by Major League Baseball's Expos, who wore it on their road uniforms from their founding in 1969 through 1991."
The neckline of the new jersey recalls 1979, the year the Canadiens won their fourth consecutive Stanley Cup.
While the price point may be high, it may be a worthwhile collector's item for any of you diehard Habs fans out there and considering it'll only be available for a brief time, never to be produced again, you might wanna get your hands on one asap.
The team will also be sporting the jersey in the following eight home games:
- Tuesday, November 15 vs. New Jersey Devils
- Saturday, December 10 vs. Los Angeles Kings
- Thursday, December 15 vs. Anaheim Ducks
- Monday, January 9 vs. Seattle Kraken
- Thursday, January 19 vs. Florida Panthers
- Thursday, January 26 vs. Detroit Red Wings
- Tuesday, January 31 vs. Ottawa Senators
- Saturday, February 11 vs. NY Islanders