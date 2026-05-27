Quebec politicians are slamming the NHL for banning a Canadiens watch party in Gatineau
The league told organizers the venue in Gatineau, Quebec, was technically on Ottawa Senators turf.
Federal and Quebec politicians are criticizing the National Hockey League after Montreal Canadiens fans in the Gatineau region were banned from hosting a watch party at a local arena.
Organizers of the cancelled event said the NHL told them they weren't allowed to proceed with their party last Saturday at the 4,000-seat Slush Puppie Centre because it's located within a territory where the Ottawa Senators have exclusive marketing rights.
The organizers say they also spoke to the Senators, who refused to help them organize a Habs party at an arena that's about 35 kilometres away from the Ottawa team's home at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon, who represents the Gatineau riding, told journalists this morning that the move was a serious mistake.
He said many hockey fans in Gatineau are rooting for the Canadiens, and they deserve to come together to experience the excitement of the playoff games.
The Quebec legislature unanimously adopted a motion yesterday calling on the NHL to reconsider its decision and allow those in Gatineau and the Outaouais region to host such parties.
The NHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.