A Habs-themed restaurant in Thailand serves poutine and Montrealers can't believe it's real

The best (and probably only) poutine in Bangkok!

Bangkok Poutine restaurant in Thailand.

Bangkok Poutine has been open since 2011 and was founded by a Montrealer.

Bangkok Poutine | Facebook, Bangkok Poutine | Facebook
Senior Writer

As the NHL's most storied franchise, the Montreal Canadiens have fans all over the globe. Just tune into any Habs away game, and you're bound to spot a sea of red in the stands.

As it turns out, that passion stretches all the way to Southeast Asia.

Photos of a restaurant in Thailand called Bangkok Poutine have surfaced online, and the internet quickly fell down a gravy-covered rabbit hole. From the red and blue sign to the vintage Canadiens merch and Quebec license plates hanging on the walls, the whole place screams la belle province — even though it's sitting about 13,000 kilometres away.

from Habs


Replies to the post ranged from confused to excited, and a few users recalled stumbling upon it on their travels.

"I remember thinking I was having a fever dream when my jetlagged ass saw this place in Bangkok last year," one comment read.

"Actually better than expected!" another user added.

As it turns out, Bangkok Poutine has been open since 2011, and it was founded by none other than Bruno Blanchet, a Montreal-born comedian and writer who moved to Thailand and decided to bring a taste of Quebec with him.

As for what's on the menu, it's full of wild takes on the classic dish, including a Mexican-style poutine with a fried egg, schnitzel poutine, and even a spicy Thai version. It's not exactly the stuff you'd find at an authentic casse-croûte, but it's definitely poutine.

The interior matches the elaborate signage out front, featuring a dining area decked out with Nordiques memorabilia, vintage Habs gear, SPVM patches, and a ton of letters from Quebecers, which adorn the walls inside.

Unsurprisingly, the restaurant acts as a bit of a magnet for Quebecers abroad (we simply can't help ourselves).

TikTok user Elsa Beauséjour is one of many patrons who couldn't resist trying it. Beauséjour posted a glowing review of the spot in May, giving it a 10/10 for "non-Québécoise poutine." She added, "In Quebec, it would be like a 7/10" — which honestly still isn't bad.

@elsa.beausejour0

Thaïlande vs poutine #tastetest #poutine #quebectiktok #quebec #voyage

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Bangkok Poutine originally launched thanks to Blanchet's ex-partner, Onnicha, a Thailand native. After their separation, the restaurant was passed on to another Québécois. And it's still going strong over a decade later.

So if you ever find yourself in Southeast Asia craving a taste of home, there's a little red-and-blue diner waiting for you — with curds, gravy, and probably a "Go Habs Go" chant or two.

This article has been updated since it was originally published on June 5, 2025

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  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

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